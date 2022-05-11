After Pogba, another big name in the middle?

PSG Mercato: While Paul Pogba is announced very close, Paris SG would aim for another big name to strengthen their midfield this summer.

PSG Mercato: After Paul Pogba, Casemiro approaching?

This Tuesday, TuttoMercatoWeb revealed that the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain and representatives of Paul Pogba are working on finalizing a deal for the Manchester United midfielder’s arrival. Interested in the return of its former player, Juventus Turin cannot go beyond 7 to 8 million euros a year in salary and would therefore have been left behind by the Parisian club, which is preparing a double-digit offer.

Free on June 30, the native of Lagny-sur-Marne has never been so close to signing for Paris SG. Eager to afford a team capable of winning its first Champions League, the capital club would also try to attract another star to the same position. Indeed, according to information from La Cadena SerLeonardo studies the Casemiro track.

The Spanish media explains in particular that the 30-year-old Brazilian international is not necessarily untransferable, but the White House has not officially put him up for sale. However, an important offer could rock the future of the protege of Carlo Ancelotti this summer. Paris SG would therefore like to take advantage of this skylight to attract a new Brazilian to its ranks. Even if the competition already looks tough on this issue.

PSG Mercato: Big battle ahead for Casemiro?

La Cadena Ser specifies that in addition to Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus Turin, as well as a large Premier League team would also be interested in the profile of Casemiro. Tied to Real Madrid until June 30, 2025, Neymar Jr’s compatriot doesn’t seem particularly hot about leaving Madrid, but it had to happen, the teammate of Karim Benzema would claim a net salary of 12 million euros per year.

For his part, Florentino Pérez could be forced to give up his rough Brazilian defensive midfielder if an offer of more than 50 million euros reaches him. Juventus Turin, which cannot go beyond 7-8 million salaries, would therefore not be a serious opponent for PSG, which should however be wary of competition from Chelsea.

To be continued…