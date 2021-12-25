after Prey, another super gift arriving on December 26th on the Epic Store!

After announcing the arrival of Prey for free on the Epic Store, from the columns of Dealabs the now famous leaker billbill-kun reveals what, in all likelihood, will be the next super gift available from December 26 on the pages of the Epic Games digital store .

According to what the leaker suggests, Epic’s next gift will be no less than Arkane’s sci-fi thriller given at Christmas: on Boxing Day, the section dedicated to free games of the Epic Store should in fact welcome none other than Control!

If we want to pay attention to Dealabs’ “deep throat”, therefore, starting from 17:00 tomorrow, Sunday 26 December, we will have the opportunity to redeem a PC copy of paranormal metroidvania for free by Remedy. The version indicated by billbill-kun is the Standard, which differs from Control’s Ultimate Edition due to the absence of post-launch expansions such as Le Fondamenta and EMA.

To those who are only now approaching this title, remember that Control stars Jesse Faden, the new director of a US secret agency forced to deal with a mysterious multidimensional force that threatens to invade New York. The gaming experience offered by the latest third-person adventure of the authors of Alan Wake, Max Payne and Quantum Break centers around exploring the Federal Bureau of Control facility to combat the creatures of the Hiss and absorb their abilities. For further information, here is our review of Control.