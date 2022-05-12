After problems with Jada Pinkett, Will Smith returns with who was happier

The American actor goes through a marital crisis and takes refuge in one of his past loves. He keeps reading and find out the details.

May 11, 2022 1:53 p.m.

A few hours ago the whereabouts of Will Smith after weeks ‘disappeared’. The 53-year-old actor is on a spiritual retreat in India where he will seek refuge in the practices of yoga and meditation to deal with his behavioral problems. All derived from the incident with Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars gala.

The slap he gave the comedian earned him a 10-year veto by the Academy and the suspension – or postponement – of his next film projects. However, something that would have affected the protagonist of “I’m legend” was the little support he received from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actress also confessed that she found Will’s reaction to be “exaggerated” after Chris Rock’s joke about his alopecia areata. The slap that for some was seen as a “heroic” act for defending the honor of her beloved, for Jada it was just an outburst that got out of hand. This would have caused the marriage between the two to live in low hours and the divorce to be a few blocks away.

That is why Smith has also sought refuge in one of his past loves: The $350,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost which he keeps at his residence in Los Angeles. This was one of the actor’s most important purchases because it was one of the first luxury cars that he added to his garage, and before all this accumulation of situations happened, it was very common to see the Philadelphia-born aboard this automotive gem.

With a 6.6-liter 12-cylinder V engine, this machine from the British manufacturer reaches a power of 571 hp, which translates into a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour and a minimum wait of 4.8 seconds to reach 100 km/h, enough to pass any spite…

