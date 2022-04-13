After radical change of ‘look’, Selena Gomez reappears with flirty dance on social networks

Mexico City.- actress and singer Selena Gomez managed to impact his followers after showing himself with a radical Change of ‘look‘ During the week of April 4, just seven days from this, the ex-partner of Justin Bieber fell in love with his fans after making a flirty dance in their social media.

A few weeks ago the actress from The Wizards of Waverly Place had been seen with him straight hair and short to the shoulders, in a rather straight style, but all this came to an end when he was shown wearing a cut similar to the shaggy cutespecially because of the way he had it combed when he showed his makeoverbut it really is a outlined with soft waves.

On the other hand, the singer did not stop showing off her crazy style, since, almost seven days later, she posted a video on her Instagram account TikTokwhere he is seen dancing the theme ‘Bam Bam‘, from Camila Hair In collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

On that occasion, the singer showed how fit she is with a tight white dressperfect for this spring or to go out beachwhose skirt The long length did not prevent her from showing off her legs by raising her a little, to dance in a better way.

Selena Gomez falls in love dancing ‘Bam Bam’

Sources: Instagram @vengalalaegriatva