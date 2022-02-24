After recovering from COVID-19 twice, Lissette returns to her second home to sing

The last time the singer Lisette Alvarez heard the applause of the public on stage was at the Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián in January 2020. Months later the pandemic would come and with it the life of the Cuban artist would change, as would all human beings on planet earth.

The return to the stage after so long is one of the reasons that will make the show “In spite of everything”, which will be presented next Saturday, February 26, at 8:00 pm at the Center for Fine Arts in Caguasbe a very emotional and special one for this veteran artist who had many hits in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

“The public is going to enjoy this ‘show’ a lot, because there is a combination of repertoire that they haven’t heard for a long time, along with some new songs and some surprises. This is a well-thought-out show and one where I carefully chose the repertoire of songs”, Álvarez commented minutes before starting one of the rehearsals for the show, which will include songs like “Eclipse” “Fuego”, “Despite everything” and “Quiéreme ”, among many others.

On this occasion, Alvarez will have as a special guest Nydia Caro, whom he has known since they were very young. “We have been friends for many years and we have a long list of anecdotes to tell,” added the singer, who began as a child to participate in the television programs that her parents, Olga Chorens and Tony Álvarez, had. “I’d say I’ve known her since the late 1960s, but I’m not sure. That yes, she told me that she is going to remind me in the ‘show’ where exactly she was she, so she will make me that surprise ”, the artist commented while laughing.

your second home

Another reason why the show will be very special for the singer, who has lived in Miami for many years, is that she considers Puerto Rico her second home. “For me, Puerto Rico is the most important place in my life, because the love I feel from the people is immense. In fact, I have lived more in Puerto Rico than in Cubabecause I left there when I was only 11 years old and arrived in Puerto Rico about three years later,” explained the singer, who left with her sister Olga in Operation Pedro Pan for an orphanage in the United States, where she spent several years without seeing their parents. “So when we arrived in Puerto Rico we found a home, the love of this island, of the wonderful people, and it was very beautiful for my parents and me.. They started the “Show of the Twelve” and the great support they had from the public gave them great hope, since they had lost everything when they left Cuba. We have always adored Puerto Rico.”

So much is the love she feels for the island that Álvarez, together with her husband, the musician Willy Chirino, they own an apartment in the Isla Verde area, which is why before the pandemic they spent many months of the year on the island. In fact, the singer herself mentioned that she has a very large group of friends with whom she is always in contact. Since she arrived on the island last week, she has been having dinner with good friends like Yvonne Classwho is also the producer of her show, with her ex-husband Chucho Avellanet and Marisela Bertias well as Marisol Calero, of whom he says that his state of health has improved a lot. He still hopes to meet many more friends.

Infected with COVID-19 on two occasions

Both Lissette and her husband Willy have experienced the pandemic and the COVID-19. So much so both were infected twice with the virus, with the luck that neither had strong symptoms or serious consequences. “My husband and I share COVID-19. Because he started the first time with a little cold, a little flu and I didn’t have any symptoms, really. So we went to get tested. He came out positive and I came out negative, but I said I had to be positive too, ”said Álvarez, who is vaccinated against COVID-19 like her husband. “Indeed, after five days I took the test and I had it too, but I said I’m not going to leave my husband alone, so we shared it together. Thank God, I was pretty asymptomatic. I started taking all the things they send you, zinc and vitamin C, among others. I have been taking all those vitamins and I bombard myself with them”. The singer indicated that the second time she gave them COVID-19 she began to have symptoms of extreme tiredness for a few days, but other than that she had no other symptoms.

The singer, born in 1947, remains in perfect health and looks extremely good, something she attributes to her diet. “I try to stay thin, because that is very important. I am vegetarian. But not for my health, but I do it for the animals, because I love animals “said Álvarez, who hasn’t eaten meat since 1993 after watching the video “Diet for a New America” made by John Robbins, son of the founder of Baskin Robbins. “There you can see what is done to animals to prepare them as food. So, my daughter and I decided that we were not going to contribute more to that.”

Life of mother and grandmother

Lissette enjoys her life in Miami, where she still shares with her mother Olga, who is active at 98 years old with a radio program every Sunday on Miami’s Poderosa station, in addition to being close to her children and grandchildren, with the that you share continuously.

“I have three children with Willy and he has three daughters from his first marriage. Hence, we have six and five grandchildren divided between the two families. I have grandchildren of different ages, which we enjoy tremendously”Alvarez commented.

Music runs through the veins of the Álvarez and Chirino family, which is reflected in the musical talents that the children of the artist couple have. “All our daughters compose and sing. I can’t tell you how well they sing and play instruments. They are very talented. Even Willy’s eldest daughter, Angie Chirino, won a Grammy before her father, for composing the Marc Anthony song ‘Dímelo (I Need To Know)’”, proudly described the singer. “They are all very talented and play the instruments. For example, my daughter Nicole plays guitar and does shows. She sometimes hangs out with Alana, the one who lives in Los Angeles, and they do very well too. In fact, at Christmas she was with us and sang more beautifully than ever”.

