After returning free Britney Spears dreams of a child: “I would like a girl”

Britney Spears is a free woman. After that the singer of Toxic she was raised from the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears, which lasted 13 years, the singer suddenly found herself free to do, say and act as she wants. A new sensation in front of which Britney was unable to restrain herself, giving vent to all the desires she had kept repressed for more than a decade: going to dinner at a restaurant, managing her own Instagram page, drinking a glass of champagne or, again, decide how to live your intimacy with your partner in the way that suits you best. Simple and very normal things that until a few days ago Britney could do only after the approval of her father who, today, has been ousted from her life.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“I told the whole world that I was fine and happy but it’s a lie. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry that I almost go crazy, and I’m depressed, ”Britney said in court after years of silence. The pop star has found the strength to speak also thanks to the help of the FreeBritney movement who gave support and support to Justin Timberlake’s ex-girlfriend, now more determined than ever to get her life back in hand. Among the novelties, the decision, announced on social networks, of having a third child together with her boyfriend (as well as future husband) Sam Asghari. “I’m thinking of having another baby! I would like a little girl “, wrote the singer of Baby One More Time in an Instagram post.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“He’s on tiptoe to reach for something … that’s for sure,” he concluded Spears, former mother of children Sean Preston and Jayden James (respectively 16 and 15 years old) had by ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she was married from 2004 to 2006. A desire, that of having a third child, that Britney Spears had already expressed during her deposition this summer, when she revealed to the judge that she was forced by her father Jamie to have insert a contraceptive IUD, so as to prevent any possible pregnancy. “They don’t want me to have other children,” said the 39-year-old, now free to choose what to do with her body and her life, including having a third child, since “There is nothing more rewarding than being a mother”.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io