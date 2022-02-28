After revealing terrible illness, Selena Gomez collapses at the SAG Awards

United States.- The famous actress and singer, Selena Gomezhas just worried his millions of fans, because after revealing terrible diseasewhich has no cure, during his time on the Red Carpet of the SAG Awardswhile I was modeling for the cameras collapsed.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Last Sunday, February 27, was the SAG Awards ceremony, where several of the most emblematic films in a year were awarded, such as CODA from Eugenio Derbezso great stars of Hollywood They walked the red carpet.

One of these celebrities was Gomez, who rose to fame from a very young age at the hands of Disneynow being a well-known singer, who is currently giving people something to talk about due to her sudden fall in the midst of all the attendees.

This happened when she was posing with her beautiful black gala dress, after which, when she wanted to move forward, her foot bent and her heel broke, so she would fall to the ground if it were not for a security element that held her and helped her. straighten her up, whereupon she picked up her shoes and continued forward in style.

It is worth mentioning that this worried several of his millions of fans, because seven years ago he revealed that he suffered from Lupusa disease that has no cure and that in 2017 made her so bad that she needed a kidney transplant.

Finally, the moment when she went on stage to present an award also began to circulate, she arrived barefoot, because her heels broke and she could not use them.

Source: Instagram @chamonic3