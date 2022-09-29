Entertainment

After Rihanna, Dua Lipa in turn succumbs to the baggy trend

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

When Dua Lipa stepped out in New York yesterday, she unwittingly gave a lecture on how to elevate classic pieces. The star, seen alongside her stylist Lorenzo Posoccowore a black halter bodysuit and an oversized leather blazer by Willy Chavarria. To achieve a cool and sharp effect, Dua Lipa embellished her look with a cap Vogue x Puma worn upside down, and a small snake print shoulder bag from the London designer Charlotte Knowles.

The trend is for baggy jeans

As for the pants, the star relied on a pair of wide baggy type jeans. The low waist could have been very relaxed, but Dua Lipa paired it with a pair of black pumps with monogram sublimated rhinestones Gucci.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Dua Lipa is seen on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)Gotham

This look was reminiscent of another star who often turns standard oversized pants into a fashion moment: Rihanna. At the beginning of September, she opted for an XXL vintage jersey, a baggy and a pair of colorful pointed heels. The loose and ample style has been all the rage on the catwalks recently, especially at Bottega Veneta. For the past two seasons, Bottega Veneta brought out leather pants paired with boots, thus enhancing the often laid-back signature of this wardrobe.

Translation by Amandine Lhoste

Article originally published on Vogue US

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ellen Pompeo and the kitchen that no one from Grey’s Anatomy can beat

10 mins ago

Khloé Kardashian worries her sisters over her weight loss after her split with Tristan Thompson

11 mins ago

Jameela Jamil spoke with Infobae for “She-Hulk”: “Change is terrifying for those who saw everything from a male perspective”

21 mins ago

PSG / Maccabi Haifa: The Israeli police file a complaint against the supporter who hugged Lionel Messi

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button