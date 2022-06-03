After rumors of infidelity they capture Shakira and Piqué together

Shakira and Gerard Pique they would be experiencing a crisis in their partner relationship. This week the Spanish media put their followers on alert, when Brandof Madridreported that the central Barcelona he was living in his bachelor house in Barcelona. It was not something sporadic or casual, since the defender settled a few weeks ago in his new home.

Rumors about the love crisis were developed by the portal El Periódico, from Barcelona, ​​​​assuring that the reasons for the conflict were generated from an infidelity that falls on the shoulders of the footballer. And in the last hours, in the podcast mamarazzis made by the journalists Lorraine Vazquez Y Laura Fagave details about the “third in discord”, underlining that it would be “a young blonde of 20 years, who works as a model in private events”.

“The singer has caught him with another and that is why she would have made the decision to separate”, assured Laura Fa in dialogue with his partner. And she added: “That is so. Has occurred. That is why there is distance. Perhaps there is nothing left, but that (due to infidelity) has passed.

Europa Press captured the first images of Shakira Y Pique after rumors of infidelity. Both appear talking inside a vehicle, after the soccer player arrived at the house of the Colombian and her children.

Before boarding the car, Pique He would have arrived at the singer’s home and rang the bell to let him pass.

Both refused to attend to the media, who were anxiously awaiting their first statements.

The journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez have given the exclusive of the soccer player’s infidelity in the videopodcast ‘Mamarazzis’, where they assured that the Spaniard moved to his old apartment on Muntaner street in Barcelona.

“He is unleashed and out of control partying”, revealed the communicators, assuring that Pique He has not stopped going out to the Bling Bling and Patron nightclubs.

On other topics, Shakira began following Henry Cavill on Instagram, which would confirm the rumors of their supposed separation.