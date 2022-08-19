After Ryan Gosling and Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt in turn challenges the style of Barbie

All fashion radars are on alert. In Seoul, for the premiere of his new film Bullet Train, brad pitt made the flash of photographers crackle by appearing on the red carpet this Friday, August 19, with a look as cool as surprising. Inspired by the biggest trend of the moment: Barbiecore, the actor wore a pink costume 100% Barbie world, associated with a white T-shirt and sneakers tinted with a pink and orange gradient.

Brad Pitt’s new style

Brad Pitt has made a radical style change. Exit tuxedos, shirts and bow ties, he now opts for fluid materials, pop colors and even skirts. Also in Seoul, on Thursday August 18, the actor attended a press conference and photo shoot withAaron Taylor Johnson, with whom he shares the poster. If the actor’s answers have aroused the curiosity of journalists, it is on his audacious look that all the attention was already focused. The actor appeared in a total denim look consisting of an overshirt and raw jeans. He finalized his outfit with red adidas sneakers. One thing is sure, brad pitt never ceases to amaze us!