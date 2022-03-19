After Sandra Bullock’s retirement, other iconic actors who decided to walk away from acting

Movies, fame and headlines can be very complicated and exhausting, even though it seems otherwise. Of course they enjoy privileges that many other workers cannot even dream of, but it is true that many people cannot bear the life of stars, or the times that it entails, and end up dedicating themselves to other activities or moving away from the world of cinema for a while. .

The most recent case is Sandra Bullockwho after having starred for several years in a row in many of the films that were among the most viewed, preferred to give priority and time to his family, so announced that for a while he will not be working on any projects (There are still some films shot that have not come to light, so we will continue to see the actress in some premieres this year).

But, throughout history, there were other cases similar to those of Bullock. Next, We review some of the most iconic:

Dolores Hart

From Hollywood star to nun

One of the most surprising cases of all. In 1957, she participated in a film with none other than Elvis Presley, starring in an iconic kiss in the film “Loving You”. From there, she was part of numerous films, even becoming nominated for the Golden Globes. However, at the age of 25, she put aside acting to become a nun. In 2011 a documentary about her called God is the bigger Elvis.

Cameron Diaz

It used to be an icon of beauty and today it criticizes the use of the industry

The actress, now 49 years old, left acting after her participation in The Other Womanpremiered in 2014. After a career full of successes, among which stand out Being John Malkovic, Charlie’s Angels and Gangs of New York, Cameron decided to move away from the cinema to be able to do work from home. There he was able to write books on lifestyles, highlighting “The book of longevity. Live strong, live better; The art of aging well” in which criticizes beauty standards and how the industry condemns the old age of stars. Although he has not ruled out shooting again, today he seems happy with his new life.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Lewis, a master of acting

The winner of 3 Oscar Awards has flirted with retirement for many years. The first time was in the late 90s, a time he took advantage of to learn how to make shoes. He came back for Gangs of New York after the request of Martin Scorsese (I had already worked with him on The Age of Innocence) and is supposed to the ghost thread, by Paul Thomas Anderson (2017), was his last film. She basically couldn’t deal with the sadness that it took to play that role, although it could well be the accumulation of so many years of performances in which she really puts herself in the skin of the character, that It has also led to being one of the best actors of recent times.

jack gleeson

Jack in his impressive performance as Joffrey

Jack began his career very young, just 10 years old. Before even becoming an adult, he participated in batmanbegins, by Christopher Nolan. The pinnacle of her career (for now) reached her with her role as Joffrey Baratheonthe cynical character of games of thrones. Once his participation ended, he announced that he was leaving the profession to focus on his studies in Philosophy, which he finished in 2015. Today he has his own theater academy and it seems that his return to the screen is close to happening.

Mary Wilson

Little Matilda, Mara Wilson

The little Matilda, one of the most iconic cases of actors who knew fame but quickly abandoned it. At just 10 years old, she starred in the classic Matilda, which gave her a transcendence that she had a hard time dealing with at her young age. According to her own statements, It hurt her to read criticism of her performance or the movie, something totally understandable for a girl her age. For this reason, after some more roles in television and cinema, she spent 16 years dedicated to other projects, until she returned with some web series or animated television series where she gave her voice to different characters, standing out that of Jill Pill in some episodes of BoJack Horseman. Clearly with less exposure than she had as a child, something that seems to be more comfortable for Mara.

