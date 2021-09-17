«After Sanremo it was no longer me. I looked at myself and saw the tail of a scorpion »- Corriere.it

from Teresa Ciabatti

“As a child I was chubby and with glasses: I hid and played in the broom closet. My mother? Until he was 57 he only saw Orosei and Rozzano, now we travel together ». The singer tells himself

Mahmood, twenty-eight, is back with the record Ghettolimpo, and shortly with the comic of the same name (in collaboration with Shockdom, Mondadori edition) where it tells the possibility of being everything: very fragile, strong in a group (Klan – “at night we are a klan”), invincible alone (Kobra – “you bite like a cobra and they believe you”), and fragile again, son (T’Amo – “family means being here for two”, and is addressing her mother). Being everything from birth, Sardinian and Egyptian, Alessandro Mahmoud (real name) e my mood which is his musical project, to tell about himself through music.

Ghettolimpo therefore it is not just a beautiful record, but something more, as Mahmood is in the panorama of Italian music, as he was immediately on the stage of Sanremo with a song, Money, too new, too disruptive to be understood by the general public, or so he thought. And he was wrong.

Who are you in Ghettolimpo?



«In the cover Narciso, however: unlike Narciso who likes himself so much and by dint of looking at himself in the lake he falls and drowns, mirroring myself after Sanremo I saw a dark figure with a scorpion’s tail, I couldn’t find myself. The others saw me Olympus, I still felt like a ghetto ».

When is Narcissus not who is he?



«Icarus. I fly high, I’ve always wanted to touch the sun ».

AND?



“I fell, I fall.”

That is to say?



“I have received many no, I come from a mess of years”.

Afraid of falling again?



“I hope to fall a thousand times more.”

First fall of life?



“With roller skates. My cousins ​​and I used to jump down the garage slope when we were young, but we had to make a last turn. First time: someone turns, someone throws himself on the ground halfway down, the only one to go straight. I crash to the end ».

“THE BULLY HAD DARKER SKIN THAN MINE. SCHOOL OF ROZZANO, WITH JAPANESE, ROMANIAN, EGYPTIANS. THE PROBLEM WAS NOT THE RACES. WITH MANY COUSINS, I GROWN IN A PROTECTED MICROCOSM “

Growing up?



“I learned to turn.”

He said he was bullied as a child. Bullying and non-racism.



“The school bully had darker skin than mine. Rozzano school, with Japanese, Romanians, Egyptians, Africans. The problem was not the races ».

Rather?



“From seven to fifteen I was chubby. Chubby and with eyeglasses, I was three degrees short. One day the bully shows up and throws my folder out of the window ».

Reaction?



“I’m going to pick it up.”

Complexes?



“Having many cousins, and having grown up with them, mine was a protected microcosm.”

What child was that?



“Put out mom’s brooms and brooms, I took the monopoly of the closet in the house where I had built a village, my Casper castle (editor’s note, cartoon / film about the ghost of a child who was called Casper in life)”.

Name of the village?



«Podilandia, halfway between Pokemon and Digimon. Locked in there I spent whole afternoons ».

His mother?



“He didn’t want me to lock myself, so he was hiding the key. I found it and went back to close myself ».

In childhood there was also the children’s encyclopedia.



«I skipped the pages to go to the end, to the mythological dictionary with the summaries of the single stories. I identified myself, I connected the people in my life to the gods ».

Mom corresponded to?



“Was. Sister and wife of Zeus, ruler of Olympus ».

Pope?



“I still have to find the right match.”

Better among mortals?



“Perhaps”.

How inspiring was that encyclopedia for your book?



«I wanted to make a comic about the character of my song, Inuyasha. He fights his inner demon ».

Mahmood’s inner demon?



“The other one with the scorpion tail.”

Let’s go back to the cousins.



“Mom has twelve brothers, in total we are over a hundred cousins.”

The first clan?



“The first protection”.

Most frequented cousin?



“I spent a lot of time with Veronica who lived in the same building as me. Those were the years of Disney Chanel, of High School Musical. We did High School, brushes and broomsticks, our microphones. We made the biggest concerts in the bathroom where there was the best acoustics ».

Other games?



“I used to go down to Veronica’s to fix up her village, she had one too, but she didn’t know how to build.” Loading... Advertisements

At eighteen Mahmood is concerned about contributing to the family economy.



“I work in the summer, in bars. One year as an entertainer at the Lidi Ferraresi. Wake up at eight, aqua aerobics class, zumba, a show for children, water aerobics again, and so on until two in the morning ».

Let’s talk about mom.



«Originally from Orosei. Twelve brothers. Although her father was very strict, she always told about it with admiration. On Sunday after Mass he would go to play cards, and if he won, rather than spend the money on wine glasses he would buy sweets for his wife. That was love, says mum. ”

Growing up in Orosei.



“My mother is in eighth grade, her parents couldn’t afford to let her study. Therefore, as soon as she was able, at eighteen, she went to Milan to work in her brother’s Buccinasco bar. For years, he slept on the sofa in his brothers’ house. “

Duty at the bar?



«Cashier, she was a Super Enalotto. After school, in general, I used to play in the park behind the bar, I had become friends with Gaetano, the son of the ice cream maker. Or, if it was raining or cold, I was in the cigarette closet. I was waiting for you to end up coming home together. ‘

«AFTER SANREMO MY MOTHER WAS SCARED, HE SAW ME DIFFERENT. AS SOON AS SOMEONE SUCCESSFUL YOUNG PEOPLE ARRIVES, SHE WORRIED. LIKE THE MÅNESKIN: “THEY ARE SMALL, WHAT DO THEY DO?” “

Mom today?



“He helps me with the bureaucracy. Having managed the bar she is very good with numbers ».

After the victory in Sanremo?



“She was frightened, she saw me different, she understood that I did not recognize myself. When I found myself, she calmed down. But as soon as someone successful young comes along, she gets worried. ‘

Example?



«The Måneskin. Sanremo wins, and my mother is agitated: “Those are small, now how do they do it?” ».

Gift to mom with earned money?



“A perfume he has long desired. But mostly I like to make her travel. Until she was fifty-seven she hadn’t seen anything except Orosei and Rozzano. Five years ago I took her to London, we got the selfie in front of Buckingham Palace. We have selfie of us in front of the monuments of many cities of the world. Months ago I told her: “Tomorrow I’ll take you to Lake Como” ».

Reply?



“” I don’t have shoes. ” It wasn’t true, just that she would like to be notified well in advance. In the end she came, and she’s been around all day taking pictures, looking for George Clooney’s house. ‘

Found it?



«Photographed from afar».

On the record there is a song just for his mother.



«Hearing it she was moved, for the words, of course, and also because the female choir of Orosei sings in which my cousin Antonellina is. A choir of women of all ages, from girls to ladies. I admit it was a bit tricky to get them to sing on a beat, they weren’t used to going to the metronome ».

The refrain –

I could not repos.

“The lullaby that mum sang to make me fall asleep.”

«THE FIRST TIME IN CAIRO: THE STREET OF SAND, CHILDREN DRESSED IN RAGS, NO TOYS. YET IN THE MEMORIES IT IS OLYMPUS: DAD TAKING ME ON CAMELS IN THE DESERT, THE AUNTS WHO MAKE ME EAT CONTINUOUSLY “

An Olympus moment from your childhood?



“The restaurant on Sunday. During the week the adults of the family worked. Only Sunday was a holiday, and usually, being many, someone’s birthday fell. We at the table with our cousins, our Olympus ».

A Ghetto moment?



“First time in Cairo. The sandy road, the children dressed in rags, there were no toys. Yet in the memory it is Olympus: dad who takes me on camels in the desert, the aunts who make me eat all the time, in fact I come back fattened. When mum sees me she gets scared: “In a month the swimming pool will start” ».

Your father today?



“He’s been married four times. He had other children ».

In Money she addresses him directly: tell me if you miss me or you don’t give a damn. Do you think you miss your father?



“I have no idea”.

Where now?



“I believe in Egypt, or perhaps in Milan. We haven’t heard from each other for a few months ».

What do you think you got from him?



“Because of what I’ve experienced, I find myself in some attitudes: being a joker, wanting to make others laugh.”

The Arabic verse of Soldi.



“Waladi waladi habibi, the words with which he called me to make me go home from the little park of Gratosoglio.”

Meaning?



«My son, my son come here».

Aware immediately of the strength of Money?



“I thought it was something I liked. Like the rest of the work team who considered it a beautiful song, very personal, certainly not a hit. My manager warned me: “The important thing is to be recognized, not to win”. In short, no one would ever have thought ».

Coming to the present: what did the fire in the skyscraper in via Antonini, where you lived, mean for you?



“Losing a lot.”

Who is Mahmood today?



“I have yet to figure out what I don’t like about myself. I need time to think about it, I hope to get it soon ».

Who did it?



“I finished playing at fourteen, quite late. That of the game was a wonderful dimension, thanks to the Pokemon we children could be everything, and we were ».

Animals, monsters?



“Do not die. Pokemon do not bleed or die during battles. ”

As adults “is it difficult to be in the world”?



“Less and less”.