after Sarah, another cardinal distances himself from a book of criticism

Vatican CITY – It had to be the book that somehow validated the ongoing war against Pope francesco for the ban on the use of Latin at mass, but it ended up being a deadly boomerang as it blew up the Conservative front. After the authoritative voice of the Cardinal Robert Sarah now it’s the turn of another weighty traditionalist cardinal, Walter Brandmuller to withdraw and distance themselves from the American editorial operation which is very critical of Bergoglio for its line of opposition to the ancient mass.

The cardinal’s doubts

Brandmüller, an eminent historian and one of the leaders of the cardinals who already demonstrated the famous ‘dubia’ to the pope in front of Amoris Laetitia, has formalized his step back from the protest book entitled (to avoid misunderstandings) “From the peace of Benedict to the war of Francis ”(in the original: From Benedict’s Peace to Francis’s War: Catholics Respond to the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes on the Latin Mass, edited by theologian Peter Kwasniewski, Brooklyn, NY, Angelico Press, 2021).

When Cardinal Brandmueller found the volume in his hand he did not believe his eyes, he went on a rampage and took pen and paper and immediately sent Kwasniewski a fire letter, naturally after consulting with his lawyers: “I have read with surprise the news of the publication of the book she edited. I learned from the press that the book you published also contains my contribution even if I have never given my consent to this. The publication, therefore, took place without the knowledge of the author, that is, of me, and it is undoubtedly illegal ». The Austrian cardinal asks for an account of the reasons for this way of doing things while waiting for clarifications.

The book of discord edited by the American theologian Kwasniewski contains about 70 texts by 45 authors, of which five are cardinals (Sarah, Müller, Burke, Brandmüller, Zen). In addition to Brandmueller who distanced himself, there is another cardinal who says he never knew anything: Robert Sarah explained to the French agency Imedia that his text included in the volume is taken from an interview released on August 13 in Le Figaro . Sarah also let it be known that if she had known that inside the book there was an article by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò (who became famous for the intervention on the broadcast by Bruno Vespa in favor of the no-vax protest and against the dictatorship of the greens pass and vaccines) would never give consent. Sarah complains that her words have been “exploited” by a “politicized group” with which she is “in total disagreement”.