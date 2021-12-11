after Scarlett Johansson, she too is ready to sue Disney!

After Scarlett Johansson, also Emma Stone lashes out against the Disney. According to the journalist of The Hollywood Reporter Matt Belloni, the Oscar-winning actress for La La Land would be willing to sue Disney for the release of Cruella on Disney +. The film was released in theaters on May 28 and on Disney + thanks to the $ 29.99 Premier Access feature. While Cruella has been positively received by both audiences and critics, the film achieved very modest box office receipts.

The latest Disney blockbuster, in chronological order, to make a double debut was the highly anticipated Black Widow. The film, in the opening weekend, recorded an excellent collection, but in the following days the trend was not the best. The news these days is that Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit against Disney, given that the release of Black Widow on Disney + it wasn’t on his contract. At the base there is a problem of money. The actress, in fact, should have obtained a percentage of the box office receipts that she believes have been hindered – and by a lot – by the release of the film on Disney +.

Belloni stressed that Scarlett Johansson has enormous support from many other colleagues and that there is also one among them Emily Blunt, fresh protagonist of Jungle Cruise. Disney, for its part, stated that it has fully complied with all the terms of Johansson’s contract and that instead of decreasing her salary has increased.