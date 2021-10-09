After seeing Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber bought himself a dog to do pet therapy • Studio magazine

There’s Andrew Lloyd Webber on the new cover of Variety, who dedicated a long and beautiful interview to the British composer to celebrate the great reopening of Broadway theaters. Lloyd Webber has retraced his career ever since, with the musical The Phantom of the Opera of 1988 (later transformed into a musical film in 2004 by Joel Schumacher), his name became a fixture on Broadway, thanks to that mixture of impetuous romanticism and spectacle that allowed Webber to remain a constant presence at the Majestic Theater, where so far over 13,300 plays of the story between Christine and the Phantom have been staged. He then expressed some post-Covid-19 reflections, from the moment the theaters closed to today, with the opulent Majestic showing signs of life again. He also dwelt on the terrible adaptation of Cats, the hugely popular 1981 musical, directed by Tom Hooper and released in theaters in 2019, “shocked me so much that I really had to buy a dog to do pet therapy,” he told Variety.

Cats, which arrived in theaters in 2019, which also had Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and Judi Dench among its stars, was received in a very negative way by critics and viewers. Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed that the film rights to his work were initially sold to Amblin with the intention of making an animated film directed by Steven Spielberg. However, the project was abandoned and it was decided to take a totally different direction by entrusting the direction to Tom Hooper, previously already behind the camera for the adaptation of Les Misérables. “Cats it was completely wrong, there was really no understanding of the music. We didn’t understand anything », he continued.

A dog, to recover, if he really bought it. “For the first time in my 70+ years on this planet I went out and bought a dog. So in the end Hooper did a positive thing, since now I have a small and adorable Havanese puppy ». The director explained that since then he has not been able to part with him, so much so that from England, the country in which he lives, he has already asked to be able to take him with him to the United States by plane: “I have started moving again and I have to go to Broadway frequently, I wrote that I needed to have him always with me because I am emotionally damaged and I have to pet this dog as a therapy. The airline replied asking me ‘Can you prove you need it?’ And I said yes, just look what Hollywood did to my musical Cats, so then it will also serve you ».