After Selena Gomez was accused of making fun of Hailey Bieber, she comes out to apologize

United States.- Selena Gomez recently apologized due to multiple users accusing her of making fun of HaileyBieber, wife Justin Bieber, earlier this week, via TikTok.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

After the actress drew attention by posting a skincare tutorial much like the ones the model regularly shares, Selena stressed that she wasn’t making fun of Hailey in any way.

This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys, I have no idea what I did, but I’m really sorry. Zero bad intentions’, she subsequently disabled comments.

The Biebers’ fans immediately criticized the singer for uploading a skincare routine, in which her lips were lip-synced to Fleetwood Mac Dreams (2004 Remaster).

Despite not mentioning the young model, some users pointed to the video as “somber” because Selena rolled her eyes.

It’s amazing that I’m a performative loser who blatantly gets away with harassing other women,” one troll said, while another said, “the way he rolled his eyes at every step.”

It must be remembered that in 2019, Selena asked her fans to “stop destroying other women”, this after launching her song Lose You To Love Me. In this song, the young woman who was in an on-and-off relationship with Justin from 2010 to 2017, when the singer started dating Hailey, Gomez talked about her being “replaced” in just two months.

It should also be noted that the actress fervently defended the model from the sea of ​​hate that rained down on her online for hanging out with Justin.

But things did not end there, because everything got worse when Hailey indicated that she was listening to a song called I’ll Kill You, which Selena’s followers interpreted as a hint.

At the time, Selena about her single, said, “I’m so thankful for the response this song is getting. I don’t defend women who bring women down though. And I’ll never, ever be for that. So, please be nice to everyone. No matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anyone please.’

And followed: