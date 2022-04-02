After selling hamburgers, Violeta Isfel shows that she no longer lives in a social interest house; this is her residence: VIDEO

derived from the crisis sanitaryvarious personalities from the show business found it necessary to find new alternatives to earn income, especially since the world acting was abruptly slowed down by COVID-19.

And it is derived from this critical moment, that the Mexican actress Violeta Isfel started her own business outside the show business.

It is worth remembering that Isfel Violet became known after participating in one of the most successful youth soap operas on television in Mexico, this in her character of Antonella Rincón, the antagonist by Danna Paola in the series “Dare to dream”.

It is worth remembering that this is not the only project in which Isfel has participated, as the born in Mexico City has been part of the cast from “A lucky family”, “My husband has a family”, “Because love rules”, among others. In addition to the fact that in the world of dubbing the famous one lent her voice to give life to the character MavisDracula’s daughter in the animated film series “Transylvania hotel”.

Violeta Isfel and her success with hamburgers

derived from the crisis sanitary and economic crisis that was unleashed by the pandemic, Violeta did not sit idly by and decided to start her hamburger business, at the beginning selling them to your neighbors.

The actress began in her apartment, where she cooked with the help of her family and friendslater due to the demand began to make deliveries to home and thus the IsfelBurgers were born.

Due to the success that her own brand of hamburgers began to have, the actress took the next step and opened her first hamburger establishment in TizayucaGentleman.

Subsequently, the business continued to prosper, so Violeta Isfel opened her second establishment in Mexico City, which is located in Clavería, Azcapotzalco

Violeta Isfel opens house in exclusive subdivision

This is how Violeta has shown on several occasions that despite what She is a public figure, she will never sit idly by in the face of complications, and that is how her own company was born, which has now borne much fruit.

One of the most recent and that has made her fans most happy is the fact that recently Violeta Isfel and her son showed that derived from the success of the hamburgers, they were able to move house, since it is known that they used to live in a social interest house, but now the actress has her own house in a exclusive division.

Despite the fact that the location is unknown, the truth is that through a video that his son uploaded, it is possible to appreciate that it is a spacious house and more luxurious than the one they had before.

FAL

KEEP READING:

Violeta Isfel reveals how she was able to overcome her toxic relationships, “I didn’t know who I was”