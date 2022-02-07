After Sepang 2022 GP test: Bastianini at the top, first LIVE technical analysis AT 6pm – MotoGP

Nico, Zam and engineer Bernardelle analyze the results of the Malaysian tests and the progress of the MotoGP 2022 at their first outing. Bastianini very fast with the Ducati 2021, the Aprilia, Ducati and Suzuki in great shape. Tensions in Yamaha, revolution at Honda, KTM buttoned up. So much to clarify about the new lowerers

Lrain reduced the two days of Sepang by a few hours, but the test picture shows a very competitive Aprilia with both pilots (and half the new engine), a Ducati 2022 already close to the ideal shape and with an unprecedented lowering device one Suzuki also very effective on the flying lap. With Enea and the Gresini team (Desmosedici 2021) very solid and in front of everyone.

P.more difficult to interpret the situation in Yamaha, with only Quartararo close to the leaders and not very satisfied; but also Honda nebula: Marquez seems to have recovered, but the new bike seems immature and waiting to be discovered by technicians and riders. AND KTM to decipher: the Austrian seems to be the least developed, will the news come later? On 11 February everyone on the track in Mandalika (Indonesia) for another two days, then on March 6 it will be raced in Qatar.

Michelin announces specification reduction available to pilots (from 45 to 31) and finally promises a wider usage window right now; while Brembo brings the diameter of its front discs to 355 millimeters: because? What changes?