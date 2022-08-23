After separating from Shakira, Gérard Piqué appears with his new darling without complex and provokes the anger of the singer (photos)

At the beginning of June, the announcement of their breakup was formalized, after rumors which became more and more credible. “We regret to have to confirm that Shakira and Gérard are separating,” the singer’s management told Huffpost.

Shakira and Gérard Piqué had two children together: Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (7 years old). The singer and the footballer had been in a relationship since 2011.

Some claimed that one of the reasons for the break came from the fact that Gérard Pique would have cheated on Shakira. Information that has never been confirmed.

Anyway, the interested party seems to have found love again. He was photographed, very close to a young woman, during a festival organized in Puigcerdà, Spain. A story that apparently does not date from yesterday, as a source close to the star explained to the Sun: “Gerard and Clara have been dating for months. They have remained discreet about their relationship, but those around them know what is going on. »

Photos that would annoy Shakira. Indeed, according to the Spanish press, the two stars would have made an agreement, that of not appearing as a couple for a year. “Shakira is furious to see the father of her children with his girlfriend in public”, always tells the Spanish press, taken up by the DH.