After serious protests, the French government said it could grant more autonomy to the overseas region of Guadeloupe

After the serious protests of recent days in Guadeloupe, the Caribbean archipelago that constitutes one of the overseas regions of France, the French minister of overseas regions, Sébastien Lecornu, said the government could be willing to grant more autonomy to Guadeloupe. Currently in Guadeloupe, as in other overseas regions, the same laws apply as in mainland France and the autonomy of local representatives is very limited, even if the archipelago is located thousands of kilometers away from the European territory.

– Read also: Protests against the vaccine in Guadeloupe are a headache for France

The protests had arisen in recent weeks and were caused by the obligation of coronavirus vaccination for all public sector employees. They soon became violent: demonstrators set fire to many buildings, various shops were looted and there were severe clashes with the police. The local administration imposed a night curfew, and France sent about fifty special forces agents.

On Friday evening, in a video posted on YouTube, Minister Lecornu responded to the protests by saying for the first time that France could grant more autonomy to the archipelago, even if it has not guaranteed anything: «The government is ready to talk about it. There are no bad debates, at least as long as these debates serve to solve the real problems of the people of Guadeloupe ».

