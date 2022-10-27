After Shakira, another breakup for Pique?

While he is going through a complicated period in all aspects of his life, Gerard Pique is not going to get better in the coming months.

Gerard Pique saw the mother of his children go, he will soon leave his hometown, Barcelona. The former Manchester United player since his separation from Shakira, the Colombian singer having discovered that his companion was looking elsewhere. Since then, the former Spanish international has lived a life of “people”, constantly watched by the specialized press…

Pique would thus be preparing to leave FC Barcelona next January. A termination of contract should be found.

The press that Pique will not be part of FC Barcelona’s plans next season, with the defender being in the final months of his contract and the club not going to give him an extension.

The Blaugrana could also look to facilitate an exit for him in January as they look to cut their wage bill and make room for other players.

According to reports from Spain, FC Barcelona don’t see Pique as part of their plans and letting him leave early could save them a lot of money.

Pique has been very inconsistent in recent months and has become the club’s sixth-choice centre-back, with other players favored over him in the first team.

He is also indebted for large salaries which he deferred during the club’s financial troubles, with up to €70m set to be paid to him over the next few years as part of his deferral deal. A professional break is therefore looming for the great Spanish central, after his highly publicized private break.