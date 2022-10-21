Entertainment

After Shakira, will Gérard Piqué also separate from Barça? – Sport.fr

FC Barcelona won a new league match this Thursday evening in La Liga against the Villarreal club. A meeting in which Gérard Piqué participated for a few minutes and his coach Xavi Hernandez talks about his future at the club or not…

In lack of playing time with FC Barcelona this season, Gérard Piqué only played a few minutes on Thursday evening during the match of the 10th day of La Liga. Coming into play in the meeting, Pique had seen his coach Xavi Hernandez align a central defense made up of Marcos Alonso and Jules Koundé. Again confined to a role of substitute, the Spanish international had to wait until the 78th minute to come into play, instead of the French central defender, the 35-year-old player having suffered the whistles of the public when he appeared. .

Besides with the supporters, Pique still seems to stay in the plans of his coach Xavi whom he knows well. “During the Gamper, I asked for unity in Barcelona. The only thing I can say about Pique is that in the dressing room, it’s an example in capital letters. He’s not a bad face. He leaves his skin to the team to play 10 or 90 minutes. He’s an example of a captain and people need to know that. He’s a winner and a competitive one. If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t say so. We have an extraordinary environment.

