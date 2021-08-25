After silver, BITCOIN also marries GOLD

A limited edition ounce, nominal NZ $ 100, first combines precious metal and Bitcoin cryptocurrency

by the editorial staff | The society Coininvest, an online portal specializing in the sale of rare and precious metals has launched the “Gold Bitcoin“, One one ounce gold coin limited edition that ideally combines the “tangible” world of precious metals and collector coins with that of cryptocurrencies, impalpable and volatile.

This is an iconic coin with a face value of NZ $ 100 (therefore, in all respects a coin, although not intended for circulation) proposed at a price of 2500 euros and in limited edition of 500 units.

“A collector’s item and investment – let us know from Coininvest – which represents a great opportunity for individuals, collectors and more. A product also for those who are approaching this market – that of safe haven assets – increasingly popular and expanding even among young people “.

The design of this coin, developed by the Coininvest CEO Daniel Marburger, includes a binary code on the outer edge bearing the name of the creator of the Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. The value and quantity of gold with which the coin was minted is expressed in millibitcoins with reference to the BTC quotation on the day the design itself was made and, at the same time, referred to the gold quotation on the same day (for more information on the silver edition click here).