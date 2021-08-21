After six months Billie Eilish breaks the “blue” overwhelming power, a foreigner at the top in the summer of Italian catchphrases

Music fans all over the world have been eagerly awaiting the release of “Happier Than Ever”, the second studio album by American singer Billie Eilish, the new queen of global pop; it is therefore no coincidence that the album debuts directly at the top of the best-selling chart in the beautiful country. An additional result for the young artist who has received for this new work a long list of awards from both the public and critics, which are added to the awards obtained in the world in a few years (including 7 Grammy Awards). Furthermore, since last October, an international artist had not reached the top of the Italian ranking (the last one was Bruce Springsteeen). Thus the domination of Italian music is broken, but the rest of the top ten remains «blue».

The second position, however, brings us back to Italy, it is in fact assigned to Rkomi for his “Taxi Driver”, a record in which the rapper’s urban sounds are skilfully mixed with those of pop through a series of featuring with the major exponents of the new songwriter. . The Maneskin gain the lowest step of the podium with “Teatro d’ira – Volume 1”, a disc that contains “Zitti e buona”, a song with which the Roman band won the Sanremo Festival and the Eurovision Song Contest, with consequent attention from the international public. Sangiovanni, finalist of “Amici di Maria De Filippi”, drops to fourth place with his self-titled debut album, where inside we find hits like “Lady” and “Malibu”.

Madame is confirmed in fifth place, a new phenomenon of Italian female rap, with her self-titled album, winner of the Targa Tenco as best debut, in which we find “Voce”, the song competed in the last edition of the Sanremo Festival, winner of the Lunezia prize and winner of the Tenco plate as best song. Also confirms in sixth position where we find Fred De Palma, the greatest Italian exponent of reggaeton, the title of the album is “Unico”. The mixtape curated by rapper Emis Killa, “Keta Music, Vol. 3”, a collection of songs in which some of the greatest exponents and producers of the Italian scene are hosted, such as Lazza, Rose Villain, Madame, Gemitaiz and Jake The Fury. The eighth position brings us back to the school of “Amici”, his name is Aka7even, rap quota in the Mediaset format, and his self-titled debut album contains “I miss you” and the catchphrase “Loca”. Ninth place for place the Boomdabash with “Don’t Worry Best Of”, the album that contains the greatest hits of the first fifteen years of the Salento band’s career. To close the top ten we think the collection of summer hits packaged by RTL 102.5, it is called “Power Hits Summer 2021”.