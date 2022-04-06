After slap, the reputation of the Smiths on the tightrope!

Mexico City- From his beginnings as a rapper and sitcom star to his rise as an action hero, Will Smith has spent decades radiating boundless likability.

But his kind image was something of a façade, he wrote in his memoir, as he shared that he had invented this people-friendly behavior as a means of deflection during his turbulent childhood: “As an adult, it became my armor and my shield,” he revealed. .

Smith said he had another, less public side: “The General,” a punisher who emerged when joviality didn’t get the job. “When the General shows up, people are shocked and confused,” he wrote in “Will,” his 2021 memoir. “He was sweet, sweet, sweet, and then sour, sour, sour.”

Both sides of the 53-year-old Smith were exposed last year’s Oscars when he suddenly slapped comedian Chris Rock for insulting his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, with a joke.

Shortly after, Will won the Oscar for Best Actor and wept during his acceptance speech. He then went to the Vanity Fair party and danced to “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” his hit from the last century, as if nothing had happened.

The star of King Richard: A Winning Family resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and now faces the possibility that a night that should have been the highlight of his professional career could end up damaging a family brand rooted in his apparently genuine sympathy.

For several years, a growing branch of the Smith family companies has deftly delivered reveals of realistic style and emotional intimacy across an ever-increasing number of platforms.

Like Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, in which Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and Pinkett’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, discuss topics from racial identity to workout routines to the Smiths’ unconventional marriage .

career in danger

Now that Smith may not be welcome at the Oscars and his public reputation has been tarnished, studios may be wary of casting him in lead roles in their biggest movies.

Three talent agents, who requested anonymity, said there had been signs that at least some of their upcoming projects might hang in the balance.

Public relations specialists who specialize in crisis management have warned that the incident could erode the goodwill the Smiths have built up, while others have suggested the fallout could be contained.

“Your brand is currently a damaged commodity all over the world,” said Mike Paul, a public relations expert.

Veteran television producer Jonathan Murray, who has dealt with on-screen and off-screen drama and family branding on shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, said the outcome for the couple depends on the steps they, and particularly Will, take. Smith, take it now.

“I think most people would give it the benefit of the doubt,” said Murray, co-founder of production company Bunim Murray, which pioneered reality shows. “But it will really depend on whether we believe that he is approaching this authentically.

disapprove of the action

Smith’s friends and colleagues described the Oscar altercation as a baffling aberration for a man who has spent his career adhering almost fanatically to professional norms.

“What happened is not consistent with any behavior I’ve seen working with Will Smith,” said Elizabeth Cantillon, producer of Concussion (2015). “He was always exquisite. I think he’s part of the collective crisis we’re all having.”

still standing

Smith’s upcoming projects include Emancipation, a $100 million budget high-profile drama for Apple; Plans, Trains and Automobiles, an action thriller on Netflix; a remake of which she would star opposite Kevin Hart for Paramount and the second installment in a travel series for National Geographic on Disney+.

The projects are produced by Westbrook Studios, the film and television arm of the media company that the Smith family launched in 2019 and was valued at $600 million earlier this year when an investment firm bought a 10 percent stake. percent.

But projects are canceled

Will Smith has seen how two of his next projects have been cancelled, according to Europa Press.

Fast and Loose was paralyzed, although, according to the Hollywood Reporter, it began to have problems before Smith’s assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars; This after the director David Leitch left the project, the platform did not find a replacement and now he would have decided to suspend it indefinitely.

The fourth installment of Bad Boys is also on hold, Smith had received, before the Oscar ceremony, 40 pages of the script.