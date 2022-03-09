After spending 549 days hospitalized for covid-19 in nine hospitals and health centers, this man is finally home

German Padinger

(CNN) — In the past year and a half, Donnell Hunter has been hospitalized for 549 days with COVID-19: he missed his daughter’s first day of daycare, his son’s breakout season in youth soccer, the birth of his grandson. and a host of other memorabilia, all from his long battle with the coronavirus.

The 43-year-old man spent 549 days in hospitals and long-term intensive care facilities after falling ill with covid-19 in September 2020, long before vaccines were available, according to his family. He finally arrived at his home in Roswell, New Mexico, on Friday.

Pfizer begins phase 2 and 3 trial of the pill against covid-19 Paxlovid in children aged 6 to 17 years

“I take nothing for granted, that’s for sure. I went 550 days without seeing my children, I have a grandson I had never met and that’s the most important thing,” Donnell told CNN on Monday.

“I love my family, my children and my wife more than myself. So when he was fighting, he was doing it for them,” the father of seven said.

Donnell Hunter smiles at a long-term intensive care facility in New Mexico on February 17, 2022.

Donnell is one of 4.5 million Americans who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began tracking hospitalizations in August 2020. His story is unusual. The median length of hospital stay for adults was 5.5 days during the omicron variant, compared with 8 days last winter and 7.6 days during delta, according to the CDC.

Donnell’s medical bills keep coming in, with the last hospital bill alone exceeding $1 million, according to the family. With Donnell still unable to fully breathe on his own due to the lingering effects of his COVID-19 complications, the family is adjusting to his new life.

“I thought I could fight covid-19, but there was no way”

Donnell, who was working as a plant operator at a gas company, was at work in September 2020 when he started having trouble breathing.

“Our shift was seven in, seven out, and it turns out I was on the night shift and I just couldn’t breathe,” he said. It was so serious that he asked his boss to take him to the hospital in Carlsbad (New Mexico), where, according to what he said, “I discovered for the first time that I was positive for covid-19.”

Donnell’s youngest, Aariyah, 4, looks out her father’s window at a care facility in July 2021.

He went home, but within 24 hours he was back in the hospital, out of breath. “I thought I could fight it, but there was no way,” Donnell said.

Hospital staff initially told his wife, Ashley Hunter, that they could take care of him. Hours later, she got the call that he was going to be transferred to a larger hospital in Albuquerque, more than three hours away.

A week later, Ashley was helping her children with their homework online when she called her husband for help with a math question.

“He didn’t answer,” the 34-year-old woman said. “I called the hospital and they told me that they had intubated him and put him on a ventilator.”

“I just cried in the shower,” says wife

Seeing her husband in that state through a video call was heartbreaking for Ashley.

Four of the Hunter children (from left to right): Aariyah, Azakai, Aziah, and Anijah (standing).

Donnell had always worked to stay healthy, despite some long-standing health issues. He worked out frequently in the gym and officiated as a referee for youth soccer, basketball and volleyball. He was also a basketball coach in his spare time.

When she contracted covid-19, Ashley worried about how the illness would affect her, as Donnell has had a kidney condition for most of her life. At age 15, he went into kidney failure after being diagnosed with glomerulonephritis, a disease that inflames and damages the part of the kidney that filters blood.

He was on dialysis for 15 years before receiving the gift of a kidney transplant in 2015, his wife said. Donnell is immunocompromised due to the immunosuppressants he takes to prevent his body from rejecting the kidney.

The first month of her hospitalization weighed on Ashley, she recalled. “She just cried in the shower. I didn’t want my children to see me cry,” she said.

Ashley and Donnell Hunter are seen here before Donnell fell ill with Covid-19.

Later she sat her children down, ages 4, 8, 11, 13 and 14, and told them it was okay to be sad. Donnell also has two children of her own, ages 21 and 27.

“I told them, ‘We’re not crying because something bad is going to happen. We are crying because we miss him and we want him to be here with us,’” she said.

Ashley organized video call prayer sessions for people to come together during Donnell’s time in the hospital. When she couldn’t be in Donnell’s room, she would ask the nurses to place the call so he could hear her.

As Donnell battled Covid-19 and its effects, Ashley struggled, missing her husband’s support, she said. She went through a phase where she shut down her emotions to get over it all because she was scared, she said.

“We’ve lost a lot of family and friends,” Ashley said. “My grandmother died during all this and she is my biggest support. When I didn’t have it, I was emotionless for a while.”

Donnell has been on a ventilator since the fall of 2020. He went through nine different hospitals and long-term acute care facilities in two states, Arizona and New Mexico, as his family tried to find him the best care.

Family, friends and others gathered outside the long-term care facility as Donnell Hunter was released.

When Donnell was transferred to Arizona in January 2021, Ashley drove 8 hours to spend a week with him. Then her mother would come the following week. The family went on like this for months, Ashley said.

After spending 549 days hospitalized for covid-19, welcome home

On March 4, sheriffs escorted Donnell and his family when they arrived in Roswell, Ashley said. A parade of people welcomed the family to their home with balloons, banners, flowers and more. “He definitely had a warm welcome home,” his wife said.

“I think that says a lot about the person he is,” he said. “He has been truly loved, missed and supported through all of this. We have been lucky to have so much support from the community.”

The fanfare moved the family, but for Donnell, the best part was meeting and hugging her grandson, who is now a year old, she said.

“(My grandson) was the first one I saw, and he acted like he’d known me his whole life,” Donnell said. “He would come up to me, he would give me a kiss. It was incredible”.

Ashley and Donnell Hunter with one of her doctors on March 4, when she was discharged.

a new life at home

After just a few days together at home, the family is adjusting to a new lifestyle. For Ashley, she is trying to balance being a caregiver with everything else she does.

Ashley described thinking of “rainbows and sprinkles” every time she imagined having Donnell home. “And now that we’re here like, oh wow, I’m his nurse, I’m a respiratory therapist and his wife. I am the mother of the children. I have so many things to do,” she said.

Before the pandemic, Ashley had been working at a local business, but the store closed in May 2020 due to covid-19. Donnell fell ill months later. Now, with Donnell’s medical bills piling up, a family friend has created a GoFundMe campaign to help the family.

Ashley is also learning what caring for Donnell entails and it has been a bit overwhelming, she said.

“I have to really think through all the processes and it makes me a little scared that they just trust me and put their life in my hands,” she said. “There are many things that can go wrong. I prepare the room and try to be very organized and have emergency things out and ready. And I just talk to the kids and make sure they know how important all the equipment is, and that we don’t trip over their oxygen cannula.”

Turkey: man has longest recorded covid infection 0:54

Despite the new responsibilities and new challenges, Ashley maintains that they are blessed. Donnell has come a long way. He has a fan at home, which he uses when he sleeps. He uses an oxygen concentrator to get supplemental oxygen during the day.

He has lost some of the function of his right hand, the dominant one, but he hopes to get it back one day, he says. Currently, he can walk with assistance.

“I still can’t walk at all, I need a walker, I have a wheelchair, so it’s different,” she said. “I’m home, but things are still not the same, so I still have a long recovery here at home.”

Donnell aspires to get well enough to go back to work one day, but knows it will take a long time, he said.

“I think people may doubt him, but I don’t 100% doubt that he’s going to go back to what he was before,” Ashley said.

Donnell knows he is a lucky man for the support of his family. He said that he saw many patients who were lonely, but fortunately, he never felt that way.

“I want to thank God first of all, but my wife and my mother have been by my side throughout this time,” Donnell said. “The support system I had is amazing.”

For anyone who needs a little hope, Donnell offered the following advice.

“Just keep the faith,” he said. “Focus on faith, not fear.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.