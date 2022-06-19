After spending a fortune on his new mansion, Diego Boneta would pay thousands of dollars for a perfect wedding

Diego Boneta and Renata Notni

June 18, 2022 1:30 p.m.

Diego Bonet Y Renata Notni they are giving something to talk about now that the Mexican actor spent a fortune in his new love nest where they will live despite not being married. The heartthrob who conquered the screens for his role in Luis Miguel, the series could be more than willing to pay whatever it takes to give his beautiful girlfriend a dream wedding.

Diego Boneta does not skimp when it comes to Renata

Diego Boneta and Renata Notni

Since they confirmed their relationship, the attention of the media has been on the successful artists who have conquered the public with their idyllic trips and participation in events. But now that it’s known about the purchase he made Diego Bonet of a mansion worth $3.9 million everyone’s attention has been focused on them and the plans they have.

Although the singer has also avoided talking to the media about the wedding preparations with Renata, he recently revealed where he would like to get to the altar with Renata Notni: on the beach. That way some followers can get an idea of ​​what the wedding can be like for which they would have to spend a lot of money in order to make her happy.

To do it in Los Angeles, where he has his residence, Diego Bonet she would have to prepare a big reception for all their relatives and friends. Not to mention the expenses on the wedding dress, the suit for him, the person who would marry them, as well as the food and drink, all perfectly planned to make it an unforgettable day.

