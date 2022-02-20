After starting an affair with a Latin singer, Mia Khalifa shows off with a spectacular swimsuit

Los Angeles United States.- One more time, Mia Khalifa She shocked her fans on social networks by sharing with them a recent publication in which she shows off all her beauty and her careful anatomy with a light outfit.

Through your account Instagramthe adult film actress posted a series of photographs in which she is seen enjoying the good weather and the water outdoors: “Honey, I’m home,” she wrote.

In the images, the 29-year-old poses with her back to the camera while showing off her little two-piece swimsuit. In addition, she wore each of the tattoos that adorn her well-worked body.

Almost immediately, the Lebanese-born woman received hundreds of comments from her more than 27.1 million followers, who let her know how spectacular she looked and applauded her undeniable beauty.

Latin singer romance

After endless rumors, Mia Khalifa confirmed last November that she began a love relationship with the Puerto Rican singer Jay Cortez.

It should be remembered that in July 2021, the influencer revealed that she had broken up with her husband, the Swedish chef, Robert Sandbergwith whom he had been married for 2 years.

Source: Instagram @miakhalifa