After suffering one of the biggest flops in theatrical history, ‘The Flash’ has already set a release date on HBO Max. When Can We Stream The DC Movie With Ezra Miller And Ben Affleck For Free?

DC superheroes have a new opportunity to undo the millions of dollars in DC damage

In Warner They didn’t want to wait any longer to announce the streaming premiere date for The Flash on HBO Max. will be next 25 august When the customers of this platform will be able to enjoy the DC studio superhero movie without any extra cost.

This means that the expected time from its release on the big screen to when it arrives on HBO Max will be 70 days, which is a pretty respectable amount of time, especially if we take into account that the film starred. ezra miller It flopped badly at the box office. It did not open badly, but then fell at a record pace and ended its commercial run with a collection of $268 million. a pitiful amount.

a big failure

It is clear that the many delays and all the controversies involving Miller worked against him, which led to This is possibly the biggest fail of 2023 – and of all time –, and that this summer has been full of disappointments and business interruptions. Luckily ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ arrive in Hollywood to save the ballot for the Chiefs.

Michael Keaton, Sasha Cale, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdoo, Ben Affleck and Kiersey Clemons with Miller at the helm of the cast. Of course, “The Flash” includes weird surprises throughout its footage. Without going into spoilers, if you want to know more about it, here you have more details about one of his most surprising cameos.





Set within the now defunct Snyderverse, ‘The Flash’ tells the story of Barry Allen traveling back in time. with the aim of saving his mother before she is killed, Problem is, Homer Simpson’s dad was right when he said that if we ever travel back in time and a freak storm threatens to turn our planet upside down, we shouldn’t touch anything.

