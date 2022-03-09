After taking over the Chernobyl plant by Russia, the IAEA does not receive data from monitoring systems | International | News

Systems that remotely track nuclear material at Ukraine’s Chernobyl plant have stopped transmitting data to the UN watchdog, nearly two weeks after the plant was seized by Russia, the agency said on Tuesday.

Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), “indicated that the remote transmission of data from the safeguard monitoring systems installed in Chernobyl was lost,” the entity said in a statement.

The IAEA uses the term “safeguards” to refer to the technical measures it applies to nuclear material and activities to prevent the development of nuclear weapons.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and seized the Chernobyl plant, the site of a 1986 disaster that left hundreds dead and spread radioactive contamination across Europe.

More than 200 technical officials and guards remain trapped at the site, working 13 days straight under Russian surveillance.

The situation for personnel “is aggravated” at the site, the IAEA said, citing the Ukrainian nuclear regulator.

The UN agency asked Russia to allow staff rotation because rest and regular work schedules are crucial to the security of the site.

“I am very concerned about the difficult and stressful situation of the staff at the Chernobyl nuclear plant and the potential risk to nuclear safety,” Grossi said.

The head of the UN nuclear body reiterated his offer to travel to the site or elsewhere to ensure “commitment to the safety” of nuclear plants for all parties.

Russia also attacked and seized Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhia, last week, prompting Kiev to denounce Russian “nuclear terror.”

Zaporizhia has six reactors with a more modern and safer design than the one suffered by the Chernobyl spill.

According to the IAEA, two reactors continue to operate and radiation levels remain stable. (I)