After Ted Cruz said to Mexico, Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma invites him to “expand his vision”

The Mexican ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezumaresponded today to the statements made by the US senator Ted Cruz on violence on mexican soiland reminded him that “security is an issue that concerns” both countries and that reality is “very different” from how the legislator sees it.

Moctezuma today sent an open letter to the senator where he invites him to expand his points of view and look towards the rest of the world and Latin America. I am sure that he will discover a very different reality.”

In a hearing in the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Cruz criticized on Wednesday “the accelerated collapse of Mexican institutions and the rule of law under [el presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel] Lopez Obrador”, which he described as “a threat to the national security of the United States”.

The Republican senator remarked that “in 2020 more journalists were murdered in Mexico than in any other country” and denounced that last Friday López Obrador “used his conference to intimidate one of the most important journalists, Carlos Loret de Mola”. Therefore, he called on the Joe Biden administration to “do more to stop and reverse this deadly trend.”

In his response, Moctezuma said about the “collapse of the rule of law” to which Cruz alluded: “I invite you to study what happened in our federal elections last June. All political parties, without exception, accepted the results and continued to move forward to strengthen our democracy and freedom of expression.”

He recalled that on the topic of politicians and journalists murdered in MexicoCruz’s voice is only added to those of many, including López Obrador himself, who “condemn these terrible actions and act accordingly to attend to them, as the prompt arrest of the murderers of [la periodista] Lourdes Maldonadoor the arrest of the murderers of [los periodistas] Heber Lopez and Hyacinth Rosemary Flowersto mention a few important examples.

Moctezuma stressed that the United States ambassador to Mexico, Jen Salazarsaid this Thursday that security is a matter that concerns both countries.

“The United States and Mexico, together, have expanded our regional efforts to confront a regional problem with a ‘deep and broad relationship on security issues,’ as he responded yesterday [miércoles] the Undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols,” insisted the Mexican ambassador.

He considered “vital to protect the entire population, politicians, journalists and civil society,” but added that “this can only be achieved through cooperation.”

As examples, he gave the High-Level Security Dialogue and the Bicentennial Understanding.

Moctezuma expressed his appreciation to the US government for getting involved in an effort to stop the flow of weapons to Mexico. If we are successful in this matter, we will make a real impact.”

The Mexican concluded his letter by expressing his hope that Cruz “joins other US authorities who support these joint efforts and commitments.”

Mexico, he said, will continue “working jointly and in coordination with the United States to advance the security of both countries, based on mutual trust, respect and sovereignty.”

