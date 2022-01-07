News

after the accusations against Chris Noth, is the second season at risk?

James Reno
And Just Like That faces cancellation after just one season due to sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth

After just one season, And Just Like That, the revival of the famous television series Sex and the City, it may already be in the balance. The renewal of the series for the moment has not arrived, and this time the ratings are not involved. The reason, in reality, would be another, much more serious one. As is well known, the actor Chris Noth – who played Mr. Big – was recently accused by two women of sexual violence, unleashing a real media storm that naturally also involved the series.

As reported US Weekly, an anonymous source very close to the production of And Just Like That… revealed that talks for a second season have been abruptly halted. “There was talk of doing another season, but after the last few days all those conversations got stuck. Everything is still“, The source said.

Following the allegations, Chris Noth was fired by CBS from the series The Equalizer. The actor immediately defended himself by stating that with the two who accused him of sexual violence there were meetings, but consensual. Three other women, however, reported unsolicited sexual harassment and sexual advances on his part, including actress Zoe Lister-Jones, with whom Noth worked in Law & Order. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon And Kristin Davis they declared, in a joint statement, that they were deeply saddened by the incident and sided with the women “who came forward and shared their painful experiences”.

