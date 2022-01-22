after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard could be a big purchase. Here’s where to buy it!

It was undoubtedly the news of the week, a real earthquake (in a positive sense) in the gaming sector! Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was one of the largest investments ever in the sector not only of video games, but also of all entertainment. AND undoubtedly Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass will benefit from this.

The acquisition cost a whopping $ 68.7 billion, even more than Disney’s combined Fox and Marvel over the past few years. And the effects will completely change the international scenario of the gaming world. With this new acquisition the Xbox Game Studios in fact count over 30 development studios and over 50 projects in progress (between games already published with extra content in development, and games in the works not yet published).

Microsoft has already confirmed that All Activision Blizzard games will arrive on Xbox Game Pass. This will do nothing but increase the palatability of Xbox Series X and the related service which already boasts over 25 million subscribers. Furthermore, the landing on Game Pass could also lead to benefits for Call of Duty Vanguard, which did not register the numbers hoped for by Activision Blizzard.

