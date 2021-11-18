When cold and winter arrive, doctors’ advice is to take vitamin C. As we know, it can raise our immune defenses. If we are particularly nervous, tense, even on a muscular level, here instead they could recommend vitamin B. When we are no longer kids, even to face the daily difficulties, it would be good to listen to the doctor’s opinion and take some supplements. After the age of 40, many neglect the importance of this vitamin which would protect the heart and bones. Especially with the winter, which we miss because of the climatic conditions. That is why experts and doctors always recommend taking this vitamin.

When there is no sun, this vitamin must not be missing

As also underlined in the Umberto Veronesi Foundation study, we can take large doses of vitamin D even with sun exposure. Which does not mean staying still like lizards, but also taking the famous and healthy walks. The problem of winter is that the sun practically disappears, but our body would always need vitamin D. Here, it becomes very important to consult our doctor to avoid going into deficiency.





What are the symptoms that make us understand that we would be deficient

Doctors and experts recall that vitamin D deficiency would manifest itself above all with:

pain in the bones and joints;

feeling of muscle weakness;

bone fragility;

fatigue and lack of stimulation;

difficulty in healing from wounds.

But beware that a practical and visible but little known cause would also be sudden hair loss. Alarm bells that must trigger medical intervention.

After the age of 40, many neglect the importance of this vitamin which would protect the heart and bones

If vitamin D would therefore be assimilable in summer with the sun and in winter with any supplements that the doctor has prescribed, let’s not forget food. In fact, there are some foods, even quite common ones, with a high content of this vitamin. We refer, for example to:

sardines and mackerel;

tuna;

salmon;

egg.

It would not be present in large quantities instead in vegetables. In this category, the foods that have the most vitamin D are broccoli and kale, chicory and beets. Excellent cabbage and asparagus but we could protect the liver and kidneys with this food that we often forget. Speaking of beets.

Deepening

Amazing how we could lower cholesterol with such a cheap can of food