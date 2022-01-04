It is not new that a correct lifestyle and a healthy and balanced diet can make a difference. Choices of this kind, in fact, clearly affect our state of health which, however, could be compromised. As we often remember, the most powerful weapon we have at our disposal against certain ailments and pathologies is undoubtedly prevention. Especially after a certain age, in fact, it would be advisable to move towards a responsible control of our state of health. For example, to prevent colon cancer we should not ignore this simple gesture after the age of 50. By monitoring our state of health, in fact, we could intercept ailments and pathologies that sometimes do not give obvious symptoms.

Overloaded liver

This is the case of steatosis, or the so-called fatty liver condition, which is an accumulation of triglycerides in the liver cells. This condition mainly affects those who have a diet rich in fats and sugars that could compromise the functioning of this vital organ. In fact, although a minimal percentage of fat in the liver is normal, when it exceeds 5% of the organ weight, steatosis could be diagnosed.

In addition to cholesterol and triglycerides, alcohol, type 2 diabetes, rapid weight loss, and vitamin B12 and carnitine deficiency also affect the onset of fatty liver.

After the age of 50, the warning sign of a fatty and ill-healthed liver may be this often ignored signal

Unfortunately, this physical condition often manifests itself asymptomatically, ie without giving particular signs. Although silent, steatosis would be very widespread and, in 10% of cases, it could degenerate into steatopatitis (inflamed liver) causing liver damage.

An inflamed liver if not treated properly could become fibrous and hardened resulting in cirrhosis and, in the worst cases, liver failure.

However, although in most cases it is asymptomatic, fatty liver could be intercepted with a specific alarm bell.

In fact, after the age of 50, the indicator of a fatty and unhealthy liver could be this often ignored signal, i.e. pain localized in the right side of the abdomen.

This pain may appear temporarily and be associated with pathology of the colon or gallbladder. However, especially in people with diabetes, high cholesterol, polycystic ovary syndrome or thyroid disorders, it is good to pay attention to this sign.

Medical check

Of course, it is not advisable to be approximate and come to hasty conclusions. In the presence of this symptom it would be advisable to undergo specific tests such as blood tests, CT scans or ultrasound scans. For any concerns, it is always advisable to consult a doctor.

Deepening

We could cleanse the liver by lowering cholesterol and triglycerides simply with this antioxidant-rich drink