Obviously, we all care a lot about health and try in every way to take care of our body, some more or less. Precisely because of the attention we reserve to our body, we should also grasp its messages. In fact, the human body constantly sends signals, to warn if there is something that is not working as it should. All we will have to do is try to steal the information and present our doubts to a trusted doctor. In fact, only by talking to an expert will we be able to ascertain our conditions.

Mucosal melanoma, the symptoms and the description of the pathology we are treating

Among some of the messages that come from our body, there are certainly symptoms that can be associated with different problems. And for this reason, sometimes, perhaps, it is difficult to grasp them immediately. For example, in our previous article, we gave a very concrete example. In fact, we had explained that there are some signs that indicate a rather serious pathology, but which are often mistaken for those of cystitis. Today we do the same thing, focusing on the signs that can be found when a mucosal melanoma presents with its symptoms. In fact, after the age of 50 there is the risk of thinking that some of these signs are related to the problem of hemorrhoids, but this is not always the case.

After the age of 50 there is a risk of mistaking them for hemorrhoids but let’s not underestimate them because they could also indicate another serious pathology

When we talk about mucosal melanomas, we are dealing with cancers that develop in different parts of the body. In particular, today we focus on this pathology when, specifically, it is localized in the anal area. Precisely for this reason, we see some signs that, as mentioned above, could be associated with hemorrhoids, but only in cases of superficial attention. For example, there is bleeding, which can come from the rectum area and beyond. There would also be pain when going to the bathroom. A specific case, however, that is found with mucosal melanoma in the rectal area is that of a weight loss that is not exactly explainable. The AIRC explains it in detail, which in fact presents us with some fundamental points of this tumor.

We have just seen, therefore, some signs of a non-cutaneous melanoma, which obviously can also be localized in other areas of the body. Remember that this type of cancer is more frequent in people who have passed the age of 50 and that, therefore, perhaps they should pay more attention. In recent years, however, the age statistic appears to have dropped. However, since weight loss, pain when going to the bathroom and bleeding are not enough signs and could be misunderstood, there is only one thing to do. Let’s talk to our trusted doctor, without alarmism, to get more concrete and perhaps even reassuring answers.