Some people, when they look in the mirror, sometimes notice peculiarities that they just can’t appreciate. And among these there is, most of the time, the presence of the belly. In fact, having a flat and defined abdomen is certainly a characteristic that many people like. But it is also a rather difficult goal to achieve. In the meantime, what we can do is take care of our diet. And to do this, we will need to speak to a nutritionist or an experienced doctor who can give us the right advice. Together with nutrition, then, we will also have to take care of our physical activity, with exercises that can help us in our goal.

After the age of 50 this is the easiest exercise to do that will make your abs sculpted and your stomach flat

Choosing the right exercises for a flat stomach isn’t exactly child’s play, especially when you no longer have the typical energy of 20 years. But there is a remedy for this. There are, in fact, some activities that can be done safely from home and that can help us get the abdomen we want. Already in our previous article, for example, we have recommended an exercise that is very easy to understand and simple to perform to make the abs stronger and more sculpted. And today we want to continue the list with the Navasana. In fact, after the age of 50 this is the easiest exercise to do that will make your abs sculpted and your stomach flat

The Navasana will help us make our abs stronger and more sculpted

The exercise we are talking about today is the Navasana. Let’s not be intimidated by its complicated name. In fact, this exercise is more commonly called a boat and is really easy to do. It is a posture that comes from yoga and that will help us keep fit. We just need to get a mat to lie on and that’s it. Let’s sit down and remember to keep the buttocks firm. Now, let’s raise our legs and keep them together and extended. At the same time, we will have to keep our arms on the ground, resisting only with the abs to be able to define them to the maximum. We hold the position until we resist, trying to increase the time each time we perform this exercise.

We take a break of a few seconds between one exercise and another and repeat at least 3 times a day. In this way, in fact, we will stimulate the abdominals which in a short time, together with other exercises and a healthy diet recommended by a doctor, will be able to bring us the result we so desire.

