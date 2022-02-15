The most difficult fat deposits to remove are those located in the hips and waist area. This is par excellence the area where hormones affect and after menopause it becomes a critical point. A fitness tool that would help to have a wasp waist like the divas of the 50s is becoming popular on social media. It’s actually not that complex to build your own and start exercising. However, we must be very careful for those with back pain problems and now we will see why.

After the age of 50, to lose weight in the waist area and eliminate abdominal fat, we could exercise with this object we have in the kitchen

We build a DIY spinning disc for fitness. On Instagram and Pinterest the rotating disc would go crazy to slim the waist. It is a circular platform on which you climb by placing your feet in the pre-shaped housings. The workout to be done consists in turning the part of our trunk while keeping the feet still. It is the classic swing exercise to decrease fat deposits on the waist but facilitated by the rotating movement of the disc. If we wanted to opt for a do-it-yourself solution we could use a rotating serving plate.

It is probably an accessory that we all have at home but we only use it for Christmas or for special occasions. We could therefore sacrifice it for the noble purpose of defining our waistline. We should then take some old open-toed sandals or rubber slippers that we don’t use. We put some hot glue under the sole and glue them on the turntable. We will position them not too close to each other because the position we will have to hold for the exercise would be with the legs slightly apart. Our exerciser is ready but now let’s see how to do the exercise.

The exercise to do to lose weight in the waist area

We place the turntable in the center, between the jambs of a door where we will place our hands. Now we just have to put our feet in the rubber slippers and turn 45 degrees to the right and then to the left, trying to keep the upper torso still. The twist that we are going to do will see an intense work of the abdominal muscles. As always, the utmost caution is recommended.

Attention to the back

One mistake we must not make is giving too much sprint to the twist. The turntable already facilitates movement, making it not very tiring so you must not put too much energy into it to avoid strains or back problems.

After the age of 50, a simple turntable serving dish will suffice to lose weight in the waist area.

Deepening

Other than exercise bikes and treadmills, here is the exerciser that would burn more calories by strengthening legs and arms and ideal for losing weight