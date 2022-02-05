Among the most common ailments in our country, problems related to body weight cover the first positions. These if not monitored could lead to obesity, type 1 and 2 diabetes, up to accumulations of fat and cholesterol with very serious consequences.

All the vital organs such as the kidneys, liver, brain and, of course, the heart would be at the expense of excessive body weight. However, it is also possible to give physical support through nutrition, as well as essential medical support. In regards to liver problems, for example, we had suggested this drink which could purify the fatty liver by reducing cholesterol.

Furthermore, always through nutrition, it is also possible to help a small gland capable of regulating some fundamental functions.

After the age of 50 we shouldn’t ignore this simple gesture against weight gain and cholesterol

In Italy there are about 6 million people suffering from thyroid problems, although not everyone is aware of it. Through the production of hormones, this gland is involved in the regulation of breathing, heartbeat, nervous system, weight loss or gain.

However, it is possible that thyroid hormone production is impaired based on some factors. These include age, generally from the age of 50, smoking, genetic inheritance and the intake of certain drugs.

When the thyroid produces excess hormones it is referred to as hyperthyroidism with irregular heartbeat, weight loss and very nervous. If the hormones are produced in defect, however, we speak of hypothyroidism with potential consequences of weight gain and cholesterol levels. Hypothyroidism could also lead to weakness, hair loss and fatigue.

But in addition to the factors already exposed, a precious micronutrient could also contribute to thyroid problems.

The main cause

The main cause of hypothyroidism would be related to the low amount of iodine we should be taking every day. Through iodine, the thyroid produces thyroid hormones useful for maintaining normal physical conditions. The main source of iodine comes from food, but these would not always be sufficient to cover the needs. This is why even the WHO would have expressed itself on the preference for salt enriched with iodine, or iodized, over traditional sea salt.

In fact, after the age of 50 we should not ignore this advice, although the use of salt must remain moderate. Experts would suggest that the recommended amount of iodine is 150 micrograms daily. However, together with the advice of a doctor, it is possible to evaluate the correct intake.