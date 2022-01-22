There are obviously some habits that we need to make our own and that we need to implement if we want to protect our health. In fact, the body does not always work as it should in a natural way. And, often and willingly, we must be the ones to give him a considerable hand to ensure that he overcomes all obstacles. Nutrition and exercise are certainly the two pillars of the habits to be put in place to try to stay healthy. And of course, both must be recommended and validated by a trusted doctor in order to be considered certain and safe.

After the age of 50 we walk for these minutes every week and try to reduce bad cholesterol in this situation

Therefore, in a comparison with an expert, we can bring some information collected and reported by other valid experts in the sector. Our doctor will then tell us if these indications can be ideally adapted to our specific condition or not. For example, we can try to ask if a total of minutes of walking each week could help us reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia, with all the relevant information reported in our previous article. Or, we could try to compare ourselves with him to understand if, again thanks to walking, it is possible to reduce the cholesterol levels in our blood, especially after a certain age threshold.

For menopausal women, walking may help reduce cholesterol levels that are too high

This last indication is aimed above all at women who are in the menopause phase. The Veronesi Foundation explains it in more detail. In fact, experts specify that for those who find themselves in this condition, there are important precautions to be taken. Among these, we find a specific amount of physical exercise, which can also be aerobic (just like walking). For this to be effective, it should be practiced about half an hour a day for at least 4 times a week, if not even 5. So, after age 50 we walk for these minutes every week and try to reduce bad cholesterol in this situation. Obviously, this foresight alone will not be enough and we will have to fix other aspects of our life in order to protect our health.

Also, let’s not forget that we are not talking about indications that can replace the advice of a doctor. Far from it. In fact, it will be necessary to discuss with a trusted expert who will explain to us whether these advice can actually be valid and effective even for our specific situation.

