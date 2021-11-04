We have repeatedly talked about how important it is for our well-being to do physical activity. This should not be confused with sport, in the sense that it should be understood simply as a simple desire to make movements that determine an energy expenditure.

Especially those who are advanced in age can therefore find the opportunity to be active at any time of the day. Just turn your normal daily activities into a pretext for exercise.

In fact, we have repeatedly stressed that there is no need to overdo it.

A nice walk, as well as a bike ride or looking after your own vegetable garden, are all activities that contribute to our physical and mental well-being. As well as climbing stairs, walking the dog, playing with the children and much more. In other words, we must take advantage of every opportunity that everyday life offers us.

After the age of 65 this is the best training to stay in shape

However, nothing prevents people over 65 from playing sports. In this case, however, it is necessary that there are no particular health problems, nor contraindications from the trusted doctor.

There are, in fact, even for the over 65s activities suitable for this age group, even if they require a greater effort. Among the best known we can mention light running, aerobics, but also swimming. In principle, we can say that after the age of 65, the choice should fall on activities aimed at balance and useful for preventing possible falls.

But there is a physical activity that not everyone thinks about and which is instead perfect for those over 65. Today we will reveal why after the age of 65 this is the best training to stay in shape.

Those who have the opportunity and are in the right physical condition could enroll in a Pilates course. Pilates, in fact, is considered the perfect workout for those over 65 as it brings significant benefits ranging from strengthening motor capacity to increasing muscle elasticity.

Pilates is a functional gymnastics that works on the overall harmony of the body, which aims to enhance motor and muscular skills through the involvement of the mind.

Born as a therapeutic and rehabilitative training, pilates then became a discipline that marked an epochal turning point in the field of activities that improve psycho-physical well-being.

In other words, it seems to be a real cure-all for the body and mind.

Plus it allows you to train safely. This is both because the exercises can be customized, and because you go to work on the control and accuracy of the same. Thus avoiding trauma.

This is why it turns out to be an exceptional activity especially for the over 65s.