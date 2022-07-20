After the alarming video of his half-paralyzed face, Justin Bieber says he is ready to sing again

The video posted last June had moved the community of fans of the young singer: we saw Justin Bieber with his face half paralyzed, announcing the cancellation of the dates of his tour. He will finally resume his concerts at the end of the month.

Justin Bieber is better, he feels ready to sing again and resumes his tour after a few weeks break. The 28-year-old singer announced on June 10 that he could not perform several American dates on his world tour due to a pathology he suffers from, Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is an infectious disease of viral origin, affecting the nervous system and which causes peripheral paralysis of the facial nerve and sometimes lesions of the cranial nerves. In some people, healing can take up to several months.

The announcement posted on June 10 had moved many of his fans. We saw the interpreter of Ghost uncomfortable in his expression, having difficulty controlling one of his eyelids. “Hello everyone. Justin here. I wanted to keep you posted on what was going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it’s this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and causes paralysis in my face.

But the young singer has finally decided to return to the stage, starting July 31 at the Lucca Festival in Italy, as announced in a tweet.

From there, he will cross the globe for the rest of his dates, in South America, South Africa, Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, before returning to Europe. His canceled American shows have yet to be rescheduled. His team nevertheless claims that Justin Bieber will return to the United States with new dates.

