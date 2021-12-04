after the bang Leclerc promises redemption to Jeddah

It was a rather bitter Friday for the Ferrari in that of Jeddah, track along which today the first two free practice sessions of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

In fact, in the final stages of FP2, the crash of Charles Leclerc who, doing everything by himself, has really battered his car.

Ferrari accident, the dynamics of the Leclerc crash

When there were just over four minutes left on the session clock, Leclerc (author of the tenth best time at that time) lost the rear in curve 16 ending up crashing violently against the barriers.

Fortunately, to have the worst impact was thepassenger compartment where, however, despite the severity of the bang, the chassis and power unit were spared. However, the mechanics will have a good job to do to return to the Monegasque a car that has been completely destroyed in many other parts.

Ferrari accident, Leclerc’s promise

Having noted the damage and taken stock with the team, Leclerc He then presented himself to the microphones of the journalists to whom, after having expressed all his displeasure, he expressed his intentions for the weekend.

“Unfortunately this day did not end as we would have liked. Looking at the positives, we were able to complete our program and did all the tests we had planned for these two sessions. The potential is there and if we manage to put it all together tomorrow I expect a good day ”began the 1997 class.

“I’m sorry for the team that will have to do a great job to get my car back in place e I will do everything to repay their effort with the best possible result. I like the track a lot and I would say that the part where it is best to drive is the section where you go faster, but it is also the one that doesn’t admit mistakes ”, Leclerc said decisively before going into the technical details of the circuit.

“The hardest part is pick up the rhythm by touching the walls and becoming familiar with the blind curves, but as soon as you succeed, this stretch is even more exciting. The grip it was better than expected and I have to say that the track staff did a great job cleaning the asphalt making it much less dusty than yesterday. One of the things that struck me most was theevolution of the track which was very different from that of traditional city circuits “.

With these indications, Leclerc already has a clear idea of ​​what to do tomorrow to redeem the bad mistake of Friday.

“Tomorrow will be fundamental find the right moment to get on the track in qualifying to have a clean lap avoiding traffic, as the track is quite narrow ”.

Ferrari, Carlos Sainz’s satisfaction

On the other side of the Ferrari garage instead, Carlos Sainz he did not hide all his happiness for the sensations that the Arab track has been able to give him.

“It’s a track unlike any other track I’ve ever ridden on before. L’intensity that this circuit gives you, that it brings adrenaline and chills, it’s something I haven’t experienced for a long time. It is particular, with very high speeds very close to the walls. Try to gain that extra centimeter before crashing ”declared the Spaniard, who came out unscathed from free practice unlike Leclerc.

“Fortunately on our side of the stall we were unharmed today. We hope to continue like this tomorrow and Sunday as well. I feel enough confidence, I was able to build my day by finding the pace step by step. I’ve always had a good feeling. We just have to see with the different fuel loads who is actually in front or behind. The fight with AlphaTauri, Alpine, McLaren and we is very tight, as it was also in Qatar”Commented the Madrilenian.

