after the beginnings I can no longer feel safe

Will SmithAmerican actor and film producer who achieved world fame through his performance in “Willy, The Prince of Bel-Air“, He is also remembered for another of his very famous films:”Public enemy“, Film mainly focused on the theme of privacy.

Through recent interviews, the interpreter brings to light several statements made shortly before the release of the film which took place in the distant past 1998:

There are many employees of the most disparate newspapers who make money through the violation of people’s private moments, you never know where they are: they lurk outside your home, go through the gates and then observe you from the window trying to see as much as possible. I got 65 kg Rottweilers so I could feel safe. It is a real shame to have to live like this, I really love being able to interact with people, but unfortunately you never know what will be waiting for you having to look around every little step. I admit that I have a hard time accepting the fact that I give up my right to courtesy just because I’m a celebrity.

For Will Smith it has always been an anxious factor to have to deal with all these violations that damage his privacy and, after so many years, has not yet managed to get used to it completely. the actor also concludes by stating:

As I am a celebrity, people feel the right to stand in front of my car and prevent me from getting on it. If I’m in the middle of a conversation, again because I’m a celebrity, people think they can interrupt by asking me for an autograph. Your morality requires you to do a nice gesture by signing, because if you don’t you are pointed out as’the bitch who doesn’t sign autographs‘. You’re grabbing a bite at a restaurant and people are asking you to put down your fork, pick up a dirty pen you don’t know where it came from, sign a paper, go back and put your hands on your food again.

Public Enemy: plot and cast of the film starring Will Smith

The film released in 1998 by the director and producer Tony Scott, see Thomas Brian Reynolds (Jon Voight), head of a branch of the National Security Agency, fail in his attempts to persuade a US congressman to vote in favor of the privacy law. Faced with rejection, the hit men have the green light to kill him.

In the same city, Robert Clayton Dean (Will Smith) is a solicitor committed to defending workers’ rights. One day Robert enters an underwear store to give his wife a birthday present, but a series of events will involve him personally in a succession of events marked by danger.

In the cast we also have the participation of Gene Hackman (Brill / Edward Lyle), Regina King (Carla Dean), Lisa Bonet (Rachel Banks) And Jack Black (Fiedler).

