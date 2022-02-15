after the birthday she shows off the look for almost 4 thousand euros

Jennifer Aniston turned 53 a few days ago but only in the last few hours has she returned to social media to thank the fans. The actress gave the best of her in terms of style, sporting jeweled trousers with sequins and sparkling fringes.

Jennifer Aniston she is unrivaled in terms of beauty and style and, despite having just turned 53, she has kept her innate charm intact. On February 11 she celebrated her birthday but, unlike most of the stars of her caliber, she preferred to celebrate the big day in private, taking a momentary break from social media. In the last few hours she has returned to post on her profile and, in addition to thanking all the friends and followers who have dedicated a thought to her, she showed off a designer and sparkling look that could hardly go unnoticed.

The message dedicated to Jennifer Aniston’s fans

“Thanks a lot to everyone. I am full of gratitude for all the love that was reserved for me on my birthday. I love you“: these are the words with which Jennifer Aniston thanked those who wished her 53 years, adding emoticons in the shape of a heart and an excited smile to the caption. For the occasion she made a short video in the background of a huge garden but, despite what one might think, this time it was not her iconic beauty that attracted attention, but rather the “jewel” look she wore.

Alberta Ferretti’s trousers

Jennifer Aniston, the birthday look

The actress showed off a pair of total gold trousers, a high-waisted and flared model studded with golden sequins, matching studs and a cascade of sparkling fringes on the hem (Beyoncé had already worn it before her) . She of course she couldn’t help but shake them, bringing attention to the very originality of her head.

Jennifer Aniston changes her look for the return to work: now she is more blonde than ever

Alberta Ferretti Fall / Winter 2021–22

It is part of the Fall / Winter 2021-22 collection by Alberta Ferretti and on the official website of the Maison it is sold for 3,375 euros. To complete the birthday outfit, Aniston chose a total black sweater but with fur sleeves, while for the hairstyle, she kept her hair loose and flowing. Jennifer’s return to social media couldn’t have been more glamorous.