after the break a sharp drop and the absence of Koulibaly is worrying

After Sassuolo’s two goals, Atalanta’s three: the Naples conceded five goals in the last two games. A step back in the department, where a pillar is missing like Koulibaly, compared to the solidity shown throughout the first part of the season. After the break in November Ospina in the league managed to keep the goal unbeaten only against Lazio, conceding eight goals in the last four games.

Latest football Naples

As reported by Il Mattino:

“The team of Spalletti who has conceded 12 goals in the league (in 16 games), five in the last two, remains the least beaten defense in Serie A. After the break there was a decline in this respect, also bearing in mind the three goals collected by ‘Inter. The defense suffered especially in the second half also due to the little filter of the midfield: Lobotka he had held up, then he was forced to leave due to injury and in his place came Demme but the German who is not yet in top condition. Without Koulibaly, the true leader of the Azzurri defense, and without Manolas, also unavailable Spalletti he has his men counted in defense and has chosen the three-way solution in defense with the two outside players Malcuit and Mario Rui that they covered on the flanks with particular moments of the match in which the defense became five “.