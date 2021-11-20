After the brick, here is the Alibaba crisis. Only for China?

SIGN UP FOR TREND-ONLINE’S FREE TELEGRAM CHANNEL HERE . We select for you every day the most important news of the moment e we give you a voice in our innovative and revolutionary webigrams! Don’t miss this opportunity! COME TO OUR CHANNEL NOW

After months of fear for the Beijing brick crisis another crisis is upon us, that of the e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, which after having recorded a collapse of 11.13% on Thursday at the NYSE marked a further collapse of 10.71% in Hong Kong, dragging Hang Seng lower in an otherwise positive session for Chinese squares (Shanghai and Shenzhen gained over 1%). Alibaba discounts disappointing second quarter results, conditioned by the slowdown in consumption, increased competition and the regulatory tightening imposed by Beijing. After fears for a global impact of the crisis triggered by real estate giants such as China Evergrande and Kaisa Group will there now be an Alibaba effect?

After the brick comes the Alibaba crisis. Is it only scary for China?

The relationship between Alibaba and the Chinese authorities is far from idyllic and not since yesterday. Tensions materialized in late 2020 but exploded a couple of months earlier, when Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Hkex) suspended Ant Group’s record-breaking IPO, which was born as the financial arm of the company. Alibaba itself. At that time Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, was also “disappeared”, still present in the life of the group despite having officially left all positions in 2019. An output that was reminiscent of those of reference models of the caliber of Bill Gates (such as the founder of Microsoft Ma also devoted himself to philanthropy) but above all Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com (Bezos bought the Washington Post, But the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s leading English-language newspaper). After three months Ma had reappeared, putting an end to rumors of his arrest, of his elimination by that same Communist Party of which he is still a part.

Alibaba in crisis expects more limited growth since 2014 this year

Alibaba announced for the second quarter of the 2022 fiscal year (ended last September 30th), a eps adjusted by 11.20 yuan, against the 12.36 yuan of the Refinitiv consensus. In the three months, revenues rebounded by 29% annually, to 200.7 billion yuan (27.8 billion euros). Result marginally lower than analysts’ expectations but which marks the most moderate growth in the past six quarters. To worry, however, is above all the revision of the guidance. For the full fiscal year, which ends in late March, the Chinese e-commerce giant expects one revenue growth of between 20% and 23% against 29.5% estimated in May. In this case this would be the most limited expansion since 2014. As Reuters notes, consumers in China have become much more cautious compared to Western ones due to the coronavirus pandemic. AND supply chain problems were felt in China as well.

The Alibaba crisis could already be seen on the Singles’ Day celebration in China

Analysts, however, point out that Alibaba’s rivals have done much better, especially in apparel sales and fashion accessories. A trend that had already been highlighted by the Singles’ Day. For the singles holiday, born in the 90s in China in the university environment and become the largest global event for large-scale distribution (Singles’ Day sales have long since exceeded the overall sales of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday in the USA), Alibaba has collected the record of 540, 3 billion yuan (almost 75 billion euros at current exchange rates). The growth, however, was of “just” 8.5% compared to sales in 2020, slowing down from the 26% rebound marked last year on 2019. The other big Chinese e-commerce company Jd.com did better in terms of growth, with sales of 349.1 billion yuan (48.4 billion euros), rebounded by almost 29% annually compared to 33% in Singles’ Day 2020. (Raffaele Rovati)