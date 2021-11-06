After the chips, magnesium and silicon are scarce: new problems for the automotive sector – News

The chip crisis that has undermined world automotive production is expected to have repercussions until 2022 and is bringing at least part of the production entrusted to Asia back to Europe.

More problems are coming for the automotive sector and they concern the availability of magnesium and silicon which is decreasing significantly: at the production level, the companies in the sector say, there could be heavy effects already at the end of November.

The magnesium, used in aluminum alloy rolled products, it is used in the automotive and aerospace industries, with other alloys it ends up in the production of parts for industry motorcycle, but with a much lower incidence and therefore with lesser effects.

95% of the magnesium used by European industries comes from China, which reduced production and consequently exports. Moral, stocks in Europe are running out and there is a real risk of first production stoppages within a few weeks.

The alarm was raised days ago by a dozen industrial associations European, ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association) included, which together signed an appeal addressed to the European Commission to intervene to stem the new problem.

A new tile that is added to the recent ones energy price increases, to the cost increases of raw material and those of the logistics.

In addition to magnesium, other difficulties may soon arise regarding the silicon, used in the automotive industry for the manufacture of glass, processors, etc. If nothing else, our dependence on China is not so decisive in this case, even if prices have tripled in the meantime.

It’s going to be worse for the magnesium in the past year costing $ 2,000 per ton to 10,000-14,000.

A sharp increase that depended on the collapse of supply. The Chinese government has in fact imposed the closure up to the end of the year of 35 foundries out of 50: China produces 87% of the world’s magnesium.

Many activities have been slowed down by the new energy policies, which are aimed at reduce emissions, but above all a save fuel after the numerous blackouts that have occurred in recent months and with the approaching winter.

And for magnesium there is the aggravating circumstance that to be produced it takes a lot of energy: up to 40 MWh per ton.

Europe has abandoned the production of magnesium for about twenty years, under the effect of Chinese dumping. And the addiction is now total.

The decrease in the production of magnesium, but also of steel from aluminum is at the root of the price increases seen in recent months, together with the increased industrial demand that followed the pandemic crisis.