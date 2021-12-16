“After the cinema, nothing more difficult than football! I’m angry with the Neapolitan bourgeoisie, instead of enjoying the Spanish Quarters they all go to Posillipo”

Interview outside the box for the president of the Naples Aurelio De Laurentiis, who indulges in a long conversation in the notebooks of the Republic that does not focus on football issues.

Ferrari? I bought some, but I didn’t have time to try them, my son enjoys them. After the cinema, there is nothing more difficult than football “

“I know, we all know that to get over one hundred you shouldn’t eat red meat. But to me, who are Group Cero, they give me a blowjob. I have a relationship of great love and respect with food, as with women. I have an enormous curiosity for which I am never satisfied: to discover what a woman is like – mind you, inside – or a dish. First you eat with your eyes and then with your mouth. One rule: I always look for quality.

“I only eat pizza when it is not indigestible. How can you eat a pizza that is cooked – and often burned – in a minute in a wood-burning oven, wood of which little or nothing is often known? Incidentally, they tell me that the ban on using wood-burning ovens is coming out. There are excellent electric ones. We will also see the question of the use of yeasts. However, the pizza has to be cooked without ruining it.

And that’s enough of this Champagne, beer isn’t good either. I only eat it with red wine. Every now and then I make four / five pans for friends: very little mozzarella, almost dry, a pinch of chives and last but not least a toss of mussels, cockles and lupins (never clams!).

I come from a family of ancient pasta makers, my grandfather Aurelio produced fantastic ziti and fusilli col buco. And I have a three by four meter closet where you can find every possible type. Of course, spaghetti and linguina are separate chapters, but I don’t understand the pacchero that is the most popular today. With the fish, then. If anything with ragù!

I am very angry with those families of the Neapolitan bourgeoisie who invented the low profile. Crazy thing. Instead of enjoying the Spanish Quarters or certain corners of Vomero, they all want to go to Posillipo. And even those who might enjoy it reject the Great Beauty! “