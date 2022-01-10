After the collapse of Bitcoin and Ethereum prices, is it time to invest?

Downturns may be smart investment opportunities, but are Bitcoin and Ethereum good investments right now?

It’s been a rough couple of months for the Bitcoin (BTC) ed Ethereum (ETH). After hitting record highs in November, both cryptocurrencies experienced a major price drop. Bitcoin fell more than 36% from its peak ed Ethereum fell by almost 30% from its all-time high (see also Should you invest in Ethereum after the latest cryptocurrency market crash?).

There are several factors that may have fueled this recent wave of sales, including the news that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in the coming months, as well as the recent internet shutdown in Kazakhstan, a key country for Bitcoin mining.

While this drastic drop may be worrying, keep in mind that in some cases, price drops are a drag.smart opportunity to invest more conveniently.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the top two largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization and the most expensive, with a current price of around $ 41,900 and $ 3,150 per token, respectively. But compared to their sky-high prices of nearly 70,000 for BTC and $ 4,900 for ETH, these cryptocurrencies are essentially in liquidation right now.

Does that mean you should invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum after the recent crash? Not necessarily. Here’s what you need to know.

Are Bitcoin and Ethereum good investments?

When prices fall during a market downturn, it can be tempting to shop simply because they are cheaper. But before buying, it’s important to make sure they’re the right investments for you.

Like all cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum are still speculative, which means no one knows for sure how they will perform in the long run. Said this, both cryptocurrencies have strong advantages that could help them succeed over time.

Bitcoin, for example, is designed to be a store of value and a hedge against inflation. While some doubt Bitcoin’s effectiveness in hedging against inflation, more and more investors are looking to Bitcoin as a long-term investment. Furthermore, BTC is gaining ground as a form of payment, also becoming the legal tender in El Salvador.

Regarding Ethereum, all forecasts confirm further growth in 2022 thanks to the transition toEthereum 2.0 update, which will make the network faster, more energy efficient and more convenient to use. This update will not only make Ethereum’s scalability easier, it will also help it keep up with younger competitors such as Cardano And Solana.

Should you invest right now?

The choice of investing in Bitcoin or Ethereum largely depends on yours risk tolerance. While this recent collapse in cryptocurrency prices may sound alarming, it’s not the worst these cryptocurrencies have seen over the years. Bitcoin, for example, has lost more than 80% of its value in the past and over the course of 2018 the price of Ethereum dropped by almost 95%.

Volatility like this has become the norm for cryptocurrencies. While there is a good chance that Bitcoin and Ethereum will survive this recession, be prepared for further turmoil if you choose to invest.. If you are a risk averse investor, consider whether you are comfortable with this level of volatility.

Also keep in mind that if you invest in these cryptocurrencies, it is best to hold your investments for as long as possible. In other words, don’t expect to buy now and then sell in a few weeks for a quick profit. The advice is to look at a medium / long-term perspective.

Like all investments, Bitcoin and Ethereum have their strengths and weaknesses and are not suitable for everyone. If you can tolerate higher levels of risk and are willing to hold onto your investments for the long term despite volatility, they may be right for you. Otherwise, you might be better off waiting for now.

